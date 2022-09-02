How would you like to spend the night at Gardens by the Bay – in a shipping container hotel?
The Garden Pod offers four two-storey suites located at Serene Garden, each comprising 70 sqm of space.
Tired after spending the day walking around Gardens by the Bay? You no longer have to make the trip back home as you can now spend the night at a newly launched container hotel located at Serene Garden, a short distance away from The Meadow and Bayfront MRT station.
The Garden Pod at Gardens by the Bay was officially opened on Thursday (Sep 1). The hotel, offering two-storey suites, is set against a panoramic view of the city skyline of downtown Marina Bay, amidst the unique foliage of Serene Garden.
Supported by Singapore Tourism Board and designed by President’s Design Award winner LAUD Architects, The Garden Pod provides a unique offering for visitors who want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living.
There are four duplex suites available for booking – the Maple, Jasmine, Juniper and Bamboo Duplex Suites – each comprising 70 sqm of space over two levels and connected by a sculptural staircase.
Each suite can house four occupants and a check on the website shows that rates start from S$450 a night.
Apart from the expected amenities, each suite also comes with one king bed and one Murphy queen bed, a kitchen with hob and downdraft hood, indoor dining seating, private outdoor patio and outdoor dining tables and chairs. An outdoor electric BBQ grill will be available upon request.
The Garden Pod is designed in line with sustainable practices. For example, the upper level of each suite is constructed from 40-ft repurposed shipping containers and the photovoltaic panels installed on the rooftop harvest clean solar energy to contribute up to 80 per cent of the suite's energy needs.
Inside the rooms, the drinking glasses and terrarium displays are made from repurposed glassware by Singaporean artisans from homegrown company Soda Lemon, while the drink coasters are made from recycled plastic by The Plastic Project Singapore.
Said Gardens by the Bay Deputy CEO Lee Kok Fatt: "With so many places of interest, Garden Pod offers an option for our visitors to fully experience these attractions in the day, then staying overnight in style and comfort amidst the tranquillity of Serene Garden. For Singaporeans who are familiar with Gardens by the Bay, Garden Pod is also an interesting new option for a staycation.”
The latest container hotel concept by Shipping Container Hotel follows the pilot that was launched at LaunchPad@One North in 2020. The concept has since been replicated at Haw Par Villa.
There's no physical front desk at the location so prior arrangements need to be made for staff to meet guests at the containers, according to the company's website. Get more information here.