How would you like to spend the night at Gardens by the Bay – in a shipping container hotel?

The Garden Pod is designed in line with sustainable practices. For example, the upper level of each suite is constructed from 40-ft repurposed shipping containers and the photovoltaic panels installed on the rooftop harvest clean solar energy to contribute up to 80 per cent of the suite's energy needs.

Inside the rooms, the drinking glasses and terrarium displays are made from repurposed glassware by Singaporean artisans from homegrown company Soda Lemon, while the drink coasters are made from recycled plastic by The Plastic Project Singapore.

Said Gardens by the Bay Deputy CEO Lee Kok Fatt: "With so many places of interest, Garden Pod offers an option for our visitors to fully experience these attractions in the day, then staying overnight in style and comfort amidst the tranquillity of Serene Garden. For Singaporeans who are familiar with Gardens by the Bay, Garden Pod is also an interesting new option for a staycation.”

The latest container hotel concept by Shipping Container Hotel follows the pilot that was launched at LaunchPad@One North in 2020. The concept has since been replicated at Haw Par Villa.

There's no physical front desk at the location so prior arrangements need to be made for staff to meet guests at the containers, according to the company's website. Get more information here.