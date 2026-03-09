I spent 5 days aboard the Disney Adventure cruise – a full review of rooms, rides, food and merch

The Disney Cruise Line has arrived in Asia with the launch of the Disney Adventure, which will sail out of Singapore for the next five years. Its maiden voyage departs on Tuesday (Mar 10). The highly anticipated ship has already drawn huge interest from Disney fans, with sailings quickly snapped up as travellers look forward to experiencing Disney magic at sea.

But does the cruise live up to the hype?

I recently spent five days and four nights on board during a media preview sailing, exploring everything from the longest roller coaster at sea to Broadway-style shows and character encounters around the ship. Here are some things to know if you're going on a voyage, or still considering the trip.

BEFORE BOARDING: DOWNLOAD THE APP, BRING A LANYARD