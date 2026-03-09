I spent 5 days aboard the Disney Adventure cruise – a full review of rooms, rides, food and merch
Planning to sail on the Disney Adventure? CNA Lifestyle’s Joyee Koo spent five days and four nights aboard during a media preview sailing to find out what guests can expect, along with a few helpful tips before you board.
The Disney Cruise Line has arrived in Asia with the launch of the Disney Adventure, which will sail out of Singapore for the next five years. Its maiden voyage departs on Tuesday (Mar 10). The highly anticipated ship has already drawn huge interest from Disney fans, with sailings quickly snapped up as travellers look forward to experiencing Disney magic at sea.
But does the cruise live up to the hype?
I recently spent five days and four nights on board during a media preview sailing, exploring everything from the longest roller coaster at sea to Broadway-style shows and character encounters around the ship. Here are some things to know if you're going on a voyage, or still considering the trip.
BEFORE BOARDING: DOWNLOAD THE APP, BRING A LANYARD
Before you even arrive at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, there are two small things you should do to make navigating the ship much easier.
First, download the Disney Cruise Line app and enter your reservation number in advance. Once you’re checked in, the app becomes your main guide on board, listing daily activities, character appearances, showtimes and dining schedules. You’ll also need it to book certain experiences such as the Ironcycle Test Run roller coaster, so it’s worth getting familiar with it early. While the ride itself is complimentary, reservations may be required due to limited slots.
Another simple tip is to bring a lanyard. Your “Key to the World” card functions as your room key, identification and onboard payment method, so you’ll be carrying it everywhere during the voyage.
FIRST IMPRESSION: A SHIP THAT ALREADY FEELS MAGICAL
Arriving at the cruise terminal, it’s impossible to miss it. The ship is massive, towering over the port, and if you look up you’ll likely spot the Ironcycle Test Run roller coaster track looping around the top deck, which is also the longest roller coaster at sea.
Even before boarding, the Disney atmosphere is already in full swing. I had packed a few pieces of Disney merchandise myself for the trip and quickly realised I wasn’t alone. Guests arrived wearing Mickey ears, Disney T-shirts and themed accessories, and the energy feels similar to entering a Disney theme park.
STEPPING ON BOARD: THE SOUNDTRACK SETS THE MOOD
The last time I visited Hong Kong Disneyland, I remember feeling emotional the moment I stepped into the park. Disney music filled the air and banners of familiar characters lined the streets, instantly bringing back childhood memories.
That was the feeling I expected when going aboard the Disney Adventure.
While I won’t spoil the exact moment guests first board the ship, the welcome definitely sets the tone for the rest of the voyage. One of the biggest elements that creates that distinct feeling is the music. Disney soundtracks play throughout most public areas onboard, instantly putting you in that familiar Disney mood. At the same time, Disney artwork can be found all around the ship, from murals and sculptures to subtle design details inspired by different films.
As someone who grew up watching their films, I found myself humming along throughout the day and occasionally singing when a favourite song came on. At one point, The Lion King soundtrack started playing and I had to resist the urge to belt out the opening lines of Circle of Life.
STATEROOMS: COMFORTABLE CABINS WITH SUBTLE TOUCHES
Like most cruise ships, this one offers several types of staterooms, including interior rooms, ocean-view cabins and verandah staterooms. The main difference here is that each room is themed after a Disney character.
My room featured The Little Mermaid. The theme was quite subtle, mainly expressed through the mural and artwork on the wall rather than being overly decorative, so the design still feels comfortable and elegant even if you are not a hardcore Disney fan. The room themes are assigned randomly, so unfortunately you will not be able to choose one when making your booking.
My stateroom also came with a verandah. The moment I stepped outside, I was greeted with a sweeping view of Discovery Reef, one of the ship’s main themed areas inspired by Finding Nemo. The whole space below looks like an underwater world.
The Deluxe Staterooms can accommodate up to four guests thanks to a sofa bed. The area can be cordoned off with a curtain, which helps make the space feel more comfortable and private. The bathroom is also split into two sections, with one area for the toilet and sink and another for the shower. This layout is particularly convenient if several people are getting ready at the same time.
There are also plenty of storage compartments around the cabin, which is important for a small cruise room, as well as charging outlets with USB, two-pin and three-pin plugs located near the bed and dressing table.
The rooms also come with a TV loaded with movies and shows. Yes, many of us already have Disney+ at home, but there is something quite special about watching a Disney movie while on a Disney cruise. It quickly became one of the things I looked forward to when returning to the room at the end of the day.
SPLURGING ON THE SUITES
For guests looking to elevate the experience, the ship also offers themed suites, including designs inspired by characters like Jasmine and the Marvel movies. The most luxurious options are the Frozen-themed suites, which span large living areas and include private patios.
Suite guests also receive access to a dedicated concierge lounge, along with exclusive benefits such as private dining areas, spa access and even a concierge-only merchandise store.
FINDING YOUR WAY AROUND THE SHIP
Be prepared to walk a lot on Disney Cruise Line’s largest ship.
The ship itself is divided into three main sections: forward, mid and aft. While the layout becomes easier to understand after a day or two, I have to admit I still managed to get lost a couple of times, even on the final day.
Some decks don’t connect directly, so you may need to take an elevator or stairs before reaching your destination. When in doubt, the crew members stationed around the ship are always happy to help point you in the right direction.
Walking across the ship is often more enjoyable from the top deck, where you can enjoy ocean views and fresh sea air.
IMAGINATION GARDEN: THE HEART OF THE SHIP
One of the most impressive areas is the Disney Imagination Garden. As you walk through a corridor and the space suddenly opens up, you’re greeted with a garden-inspired amphitheatre featuring greenery, open space and a stage framed by a pink castle.
It’s one of the most photographed spots on the ship, and for good reason. If you happen to be there when it’s quiet, it’s worth snapping a photo before the crowds arrive and a queue starts forming. There are also photographers stationed around the ship at various times of the day, so you can have a professional photo taken and purchase the digital or printed copy afterwards.
Several live performances take place here, including the Let’s Set Sail show to kick off your holiday with a high-energy deck party with captains Mickey and Minnie, and their friends on the first day. Another standout performance is Avengers Assemble, where Marvel superheroes appear dramatically across the space.
As a Marvel fan, this was easily one of my favourite shows on board. The action unfolds across the entire garden space, so you’ll find yourself constantly turning your head to see what’s happening next. I enjoyed it so much that I honestly wished I had watched it twice.
In addition to the outdoor performances, there are also large-scale theatre productions at the Walt Disney Theatre. One of the main shows is Remember, which follows a robot named Airo as he journeys through memories inspired by Disney films, with appearances from characters from movies such as Coco and Wall-E.
The Remember Me segment from Coco was particularly moving, and I may have gotten a little teary. The show is pre-assigned along with your dinner seating as part of the rotational dining schedule, so you do not have to worry about missing it or rushing between dinner and the theatre. Seats are first come, first served, so it is still worth arriving earlier for a better view.
DISCOVERY REEF: AN UNDERWATER WORLD THAT TRANSFORMS AT NIGHT
Another visually striking area of the ship is Discovery Reef, inspired by Finding Nemo. The entire space is designed in shades of blue with coral-like structures and ocean-inspired decor, making it feel as though you’ve stepped into an underwater world.
During the day, the area feels lively and colourful as guests move between the restaurants and attractions located there.
But what I enjoyed most was walking through the space at night. The lighting transforms the space into something calmer and more atmospheric. The same is true for Imagination Garden, which illuminates beautifully after dark and feels even more magical in the evening.
One of my favourite routines during the trip was taking a quiet stroll around the ship late at night. That’s one of the best things about being on a cruise. The ship is always open for exploration and you can simply step out whenever you feel like it.
SAN FRANSOKYO STREET: A BIG HERO 6 PLAYGROUND
One of my personal favourite areas of the ship is San Fransokyo Street, inspired by the Disney film Big Hero 6. The name itself is a playful blend of San Francisco and Tokyo, and the design reflects both cities in a surprisingly immersive way. As soon as you step in, you will hear train station announcements reminiscent of Tokyo’s subway system, along with design elements that make the space feel like a bustling street scene.
The area is filled with interactive games that guests can play for free, and I quickly realised it was very easy to lose track of time here. Some of the games test your reflexes, while others challenge your memory or agility. I found myself spending far longer than expected trying to beat my own high scores.
San Fransokyo Street is also home to the ship’s cinema, where Disney movies play throughout the day. Guests can simply walk in and out without needing to make reservations, which makes it an easy stop if you want to take a break between activities. You might even spot Baymax around for a quick photo.
Hidden within this zone are also a couple of rooms with foosball tables, Nintendo Switch consoles and ping pong tables, though these are reserved for teenagers.
ACTIVITIES TO FILL YOUR DAYS
Beyond the rides and shows, there are also plenty of smaller activities happening around the ship throughout the day.
Depending on the schedule, guests can take part in activities such as quizzes testing their knowledge of songs, attend open mic karaoke sessions or learn how to draw characters from the ship’s artists.
If you are travelling with friends or family and want a more private sing-along session, you can also book your own karaoke room for an additional fee.
Another area worth checking out is Wayfinder Bay, located at the aft of the ship. This open-air, Moana-themed space feels like a laid-back island oasis and is a nice spot to unwind while enjoying the ocean breeze.
During the day, the venue hosts family-friendly performances such as Moana: Call Of The Sea. At night, the atmosphere shifts with live music or DJ sets, making it a relaxed place to sit back on one of the sun beds with a cocktail and enjoy the sea view.
FOR FAMILIES: KIDS CLUBS AND PRINCESS ENCOUNTERS
Families travelling with children will find plenty of spaces designed specifically for younger guests.
The Oceaneer Club features several themed play areas, including sections inspired by Toy Story, Spider-Man and the classic attraction It’s A Small World. Walking past the entrance, I could not help but feel a little jealous of the kids. The Toy Story playground in particular looked incredibly fun.
Adults usually are not allowed inside the club while children are playing, but there are designated open house sessions where parents can step in to take a look and snap a few photos.
On the top deck, there is also the Toy Story Splash Zone designed for toddlers and young children. The colourful play area includes water features and the Slide-a-saurus Rex family slide, where kids can splash around and cool off while parents relax nearby.
Young guests aged three to 12 can also participate in the Royal Society for Friendship and Tea, a princess-themed high tea experience where they can meet and interact with Disney princesses in a ballroom setting. This experience comes at an additional cost. Unfortunately, you will only be able to join if you are accompanied by a child, so you might have to borrow a niece or nephew if you want to check it out.
Another magical experience for kids is the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Here, children can be transformed into their favourite characters such as a princess, knight or even a sea captain with themed costumes, hairstyling and accessories. The makeover sessions are also available at an additional cost.
For adults who still want their own princess moment, there is also the Royal Gathering, where guests can meet several Disney princesses and take photos together.
FOR THE MARVEL FANS
Marvel fans will find plenty to do around the ship.
One of the places to start is the Marvel Style Studio, where guests can transform into their favourite superheroes. The experience needs to be booked in advance and comes at an additional cost. You can get your face painted or styled, and afterwards pose with props such as Captain America’s shield or Thor’s hammer for photos. There is also a photography studio nearby where you can take more professional shots after your makeover.
For something more adrenaline-filled, head up to Marvel Landing on the top deck.
This adventure zone is the first of its kind for Disney Cruise Line and features rides inspired by characters from the Marvel universe. There are family-friendly attractions themed around Groot from Guardians Of The Galaxy and Ant-Man, along with other interactive experiences for younger guests.
But the biggest highlight here is undoubtedly the Ironcycle Test Run.
Inspired by Iron Man, the ride places guests on motorcycle-style seats as they zoom around the ship’s upper deck. It is not only the first roller coaster on a Disney Cruise Line ship, but also the longest roller coaster at sea.
At first glance, the track does not look particularly intimidating. But once the ride begins, it is surprisingly thrilling. Riders go through two laps. The first round is controlled automatically so you can get a feel of the track and enjoy the views around the ship. At one point, the ride dips in a way that makes it feel like you are zooming straight towards the open ocean, which definitely got my heart racing.
The second lap is where things get even more exciting, as riders can control the speed themselves. Naturally, I went full throttle. A couple of people watching the ride later told me I am definitely a screamer on roller coasters. Judging by how loud I was during the ride, they are probably not wrong.
Just like rides at theme parks, the roller coaster also snaps a photo of you mid-ride. So get your best expressions ready. Or embrace the screaming face, which might end up being the best souvenir of the moment. So remember to book a spot on the Disney Cruise app as soon as you board.
DINING: FROM BURGERS TO IMMERSIVE DISNEY DINNERS
Food is another highlight of the cruise, with a range of complimentary dining options available throughout the day.
Breakfast buffets feature international selections and one of the breakfast spots is Pixar Market, where each section of the restaurant is themed after a different Pixar movie. Even the ceiling lights change depending on the section, which is a fun detail to look out for.
If you get hungry between meals, there are several casual eateries across the ship. One of my favourites was Stitch’s Ohana Grill, where you can order different types of burgers with sides like fries. If you are a fan of blue cheese like me, the Black & Blue burger is a must try. The sweet potato fries were particularly good too.
Another surprisingly addictive item was the fried chicken from the Moana-inspired Gramma Tala’s Kitchen, which I found myself going back for more than once. If you are in the mood for Mediterranean flavours, there is also Cosmic Kebabs, which serves halal dishes. There is also Bewitching Boba and Brews, a casual cafe themed after the Disney classic The Little Mermaid, serving bubble tea and other drinks.
On the top deck, you will also find complimentary pizza and soft serve ice cream stations. It is the perfect combination for a sunny afternoon by the pool. There are also beverage stations around the ship where guests can help themselves to soft drinks, water and TWG tea throughout the day, so you can easily stay hydrated.
At night, guests take part in rotational dining, meaning you will be assigned to a different themed restaurant each evening while keeping the same serving team throughout the voyage. By the second night, the servers already remembered our preferences, which added a thoughtful personal touch to the experience.
One of the most memorable restaurants is Animator’s Palette. Before dinner begins, guests are asked to draw a character. Later in the meal, those drawings suddenly appear animated on large screens around the restaurant alongside everyone else’s creations. Seeing my own drawing come to life on the screen was a delightful surprise and one of those moments that makes you feel like a kid again.
There is also the main dining room called the Navigator’s Club, where captain Mickey Mouse and his friends appear during dinner performances. Guests can watch them perform and also say hello when they make their rounds around the restaurant.
If you are celebrating a special occasion or simply want a more elevated dining experience, there are also premium restaurants onboard that require an additional fee. One of them is Mike and Sulley’s, which serves Japanese cuisine, along with a teppanyaki space where chefs cook right in front of guests. Even here, Disney fans will notice the attention to detail, including murals inspired by Harryhausen's, the Japanese restaurant scene from Monsters, Inc.
BARS AND LOUNGES: COCKTAILS WITH LIVE PERFORMANCE
Of course, it is not all family-friendly activities and character encounters. There are also several bars and lounges around the ship where adults can unwind with a drink.
One of the livelier spots is Buccaneer Bar, designed like a sports pub where guests can enjoy beers and cocktails while catching live sports or simply relaxing after a long day of activities.
For something a little more atmospheric, there is Tiana’s Bayou Lounge, where guests can sip cocktails while enjoying live music. The space also has plenty of seating and charging points, making it a comfortable place to sit back, relax or even catch up on some work.
There is also a hidden speakeasy-style bar located inside the Marvel Style Studio. During the day, the studio hosts superhero makeovers. At night, the space transforms into a lounge where guests can enjoy drinks or even take part in whisky-tasting sessions.
EXCLUSIVE DISNEY MERCHANDISE ON BOARD
For many Disney fans, part of the fun is bringing home a little piece of the experience.
There are several shops around the ship selling Disney merchandise, including items that are exclusive to the Disney Adventure. During my trip, I spotted items such as a Baymax water bottle, a colourful Dante bottle inspired by Coco, and a range of exclusive Duffy and Friends merchandise that fans will likely be excited to get their hands on.
You will also find Bacha Coffee and TWG tea cafes onboard where guests can enjoy drinks and pick up exclusive Disney-themed merchandise that can only be found on the ship.
FOR SOME RELAXATION: SPA AND WELLNESS FACILITIES
Of course, if you want to slow things down after a full day of activities, the ship also has a spa and wellness area where guests can unwind.
The spa offers a range of treatments such as massages, facials and salon services like hair and nail treatments, which come at an additional cost. Guests can also purchase a day pass to access the Rainforest spa area.
Inside, you will find facilities such as jacuzzis, saunas, steam rooms and heated loungers overlooking the ocean. After spending the day walking around the ship, it felt like the perfect place to relax and recharge.
There is also a well-equipped gym onboard with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean, perfect if you want to squeeze in a workout and work off some of the food from the many restaurants onboard.
Another place to unwind is the Infinity Pool and Bar at Marvel Landing, located at the stern of the ship. The open-air space offers sweeping ocean views and features playful nods to the legendary Infinity Stones. Guests can take a dip in the pool or relax on the loungers with tropical drinks and light bites.
FIREWORKS AND CHARACTER SIGHTINGS
Of course, no Disney experience would be complete without the characters.
Meeting Disney characters around the ship is included as part of the cruise experience, and the Disney Cruise Line app lists where and when they will appear. On my trip alone, I ended up spotting 35 characters across the ship, including those that appeared during the shows.
Another highlight of the voyage is the Lion King fireworks show narrated by Shah Rukh Khan. Guests gather on the top deck as fireworks light up the night sky against the ocean backdrop while The Lion King soundtrack plays.
If you want a good view or plan to capture photos and videos, it is worth heading up about 15 to 30 minutes earlier to secure a good spot.
With its powerful score, there is really no better soundtrack for fireworks at sea. Watching the fireworks explode above the ocean while the familiar music swells is a pretty magical way to end the evening.
A FLOATING DISNEY ADVENTURE
Unlike some cruises, the Disney Adventure does not dock at other destinations. The ship itself is the attraction.
Even on the final day, I was still discovering new corners of the ship and noticing little details I had missed earlier in the trip. There were also shows and activities that I did not manage to catch, which says a lot about how much there is to experience.
The cruise is undoubtedly a dream for Disney fans, but even those who are not die-hard fans will likely enjoy the experience. While Disney touches are everywhere, there are also areas where the theme is more subtle.
For me, the trip felt like revisiting some of the Disney films I grew up with while also discovering new ones that made me want to watch the movies afterwards.
And that, in many ways, is part of the magic.