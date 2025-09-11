Disney Adventure cruise pushes back maiden voyage from December 2025 to March 2026 due to 'unexpected delays'

Disney Adventure announced on Thursday (Sep 11) that it has delayed its maiden voyage. The cruise ship owned and operated by Disney Cruise Line was originally set to depart from Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre on its maiden voyage on Dec 15, 2025. The new date for its maiden voyage is now Mar 10, 2026.

In a statement, Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, said the postponement was due to “unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process”.

“To ensure the experience we deliver reflects our commitment to excellence, we’ve made the decision to adjust our timeline,” he said. “We know this may be disappointing to our guests, and we’re working directly with them to offer flexible rebooking options and uphold the trust they place in us.”

Disney Cruise Line acquired the ship in question from Genting Hong Kong's Dream Cruises when it was partially built.

According to a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson, 25 sailings scheduled between Dec 15, 2025, and Mar 12, 2026, will be affected. The company is contacting impacted guests and travel agents directly to provide alternatives.

When CNA Lifestyle asked how many guests or bookings were affected, the spokesperson did not provide a figure. The ship, with Singapore as its exclusive home port, has an estimated capacity of 6,700 passengers, with around 2,500 crew members.