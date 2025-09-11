Disney Adventure cruise pushes back maiden voyage from December 2025 to March 2026 due to 'unexpected delays'
Disney Cruise Line says 25 sailings are impacted by the three-month delay, and affected guests will receive rebooking support and discounts.
Disney Adventure announced on Thursday (Sep 11) that it has delayed its maiden voyage. The cruise ship owned and operated by Disney Cruise Line was originally set to depart from Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre on its maiden voyage on Dec 15, 2025. The new date for its maiden voyage is now Mar 10, 2026.
In a statement, Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, said the postponement was due to “unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process”.
“To ensure the experience we deliver reflects our commitment to excellence, we’ve made the decision to adjust our timeline,” he said. “We know this may be disappointing to our guests, and we’re working directly with them to offer flexible rebooking options and uphold the trust they place in us.”
Disney Cruise Line acquired the ship in question from Genting Hong Kong's Dream Cruises when it was partially built.
According to a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson, 25 sailings scheduled between Dec 15, 2025, and Mar 12, 2026, will be affected. The company is contacting impacted guests and travel agents directly to provide alternatives.
When CNA Lifestyle asked how many guests or bookings were affected, the spokesperson did not provide a figure. The ship, with Singapore as its exclusive home port, has an estimated capacity of 6,700 passengers, with around 2,500 crew members.
IMPACT ON GUESTS
Guests who had booked to sail on the original maiden voyage will be offered the option to sail on the new date on Mar 10, 2026 with a 50 per cent discount applied to their fare.
If they cannot make it for the new date, they may request a full refund and still use the 50 per cent discount towards any future Disney Cruise Line voyage booked by Mar 31, 2026, for sailings departing by Mar 31, 2027.
Guests who were booked on other affected sailings up to Mar 12, 2026 will automatically receive a full refund. They will also receive a 50 per cent discount on a future Disney Cruise Line voyage, subject to the same booking and sailing deadlines above.
Guests ready to select a new sail date should speak with their travel advisor, or if they booked directly with Disney Cruise Line, they can call the company’s contact centre using the numbers listed on its website.