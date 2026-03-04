Disney Adventure officially arrives in Singapore ahead of maiden voyage
Disney Adventure will set sail on her maiden voyage from Singapore on Mar 10.
Can you feel the love tonight? Cause the highly anticipated Disney Adventure has officially arrived in Singapore, ahead of its maiden voyage on Mar 10.
A grand fireworks display ushered the cruise ship's arrival at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore on Tuesday (Mar 3) night.
With a passenger capacity of approximately 6,700, Disney Adventure boasts seven themed areas inspired by popular Disney movies and properties, including Toy Story, Moana and the Marvel franchise.
Disney Adventure is scheduled to homeport in Singapore for at least five years and will be christened on Wednesday.
Disney previously announced on Feb 24 that Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr will be the godparent of Disney Adventure.
Downey, whose portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe helped propel the franchise into a multibillion-dollar juggernaut, described the appointment as “an honour, a privilege, a blast, a titillating thrill and … an adventure”.
It is unclear, as of writing, if he will be in Singapore for the christening of Disney Adventure.
In a statement, Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, said: “The arrival of the Disney Adventure in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our global expansion, introducing Disney cruising to Asia for the very first time.
“Honouring Disney Cruise Line’s legacy of unforgettable journeys, our newest ship brings together our signature storytelling and creativity in an exciting new destination.”
Melissa Ow, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board, added: “Disney Cruise Line's decision to homeport their newest ship in Singapore is a testament to our appeal as a premier cruise destination.
"Singapore’s repertoire of compelling onshore tourism experiences is a fitting complement to the Disney Adventure’s unique entertainment-led vacation at sea.
"The Disney Adventure’s arrival brings us a step closer towards realising our Tourism 2040 vision to drive quality tourism growth. Together with Disney Cruise Line, we're excited to bring magical experiences to travellers from around the world.”
Disney Adventure will debut several regional firsts, including regionally authentic cuisines, unique retail experiences and original entertainment offerings.
Food lovers can look forward to regional Asian food favourites and innovative drinks, including bubble tea. Shoppers will have nearly 17,000 square feet of retail space featuring exclusive collections.
Among the new experiences are the World Of Disney store, the National Geographic store and the Duffy And Friends shop.
Thrill-seekers can also look forward to Marvel-themed attractions, including the Ironcycle Test Run, set to be the longest rollercoaster at sea.