Disney Adventure officially arrives in Singapore ahead of maiden voyage

Can you feel the love tonight? Cause the highly anticipated Disney Adventure has officially arrived in Singapore, ahead of its maiden voyage on Mar 10.

A grand fireworks display ushered the cruise ship's arrival at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore on Tuesday (Mar 3) night.

With a passenger capacity of approximately 6,700, Disney Adventure boasts seven themed areas inspired by popular Disney movies and properties, including Toy Story, Moana and the Marvel franchise.

Disney Adventure is scheduled to homeport in Singapore for at least five years and will be christened on Wednesday.