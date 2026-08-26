Disney Adventure adds Langkawi as a day visit on select four-night cruises from Dec 31

Disney Cruise Line's Disney Adventure will add Langkawi, Malaysia, as a port of call on select four-night sailings from Dec 31, 2026.

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told CNA Lifestyle on Tuesday (Aug 25) that the addition of Langkawi is intended to give guests another option while retaining the ship's days at sea.

“The Disney Adventure remains both the journey and the destination, and the Langkawi itineraries will continue to include magical days at sea,” the spokesperson said.

Under the new itinerary, select four-night sailings will include a day visit to Langkawi on Day 3. The length of these cruises, as well as their Singapore departure and return dates, will remain unchanged. These itineraries may be affected by weather, port availability and other operational considerations.

Guests can either explore Langkawi independently or book shore excursions, known as Port Adventures, through Disney Cruise Line. These excursions will be offered at different price points and can be viewed from Aug 26 at 10pm SGT via the Disney Cruise Line website or the Navigator app. Guests can also book them while onboard.

Three-night and four-night sailings with no port of call will also continue to be available.

For now, Langkawi is the only port of call announced for Disney Adventure. The Disney Cruise Line spokesperson said it has no other itinerary announcements to share at this time.

Bookings for the existing three- and four-night sailings without a port visit are available from September 2026 through December 2027, while the Langkawi itineraries are available from Dec 31, 2026.

On Disney Cruise Line's Singapore website, fares start from S$1,441 (US$1,135) for a three-night sailing; S$1,770 for a four-night sailing without a port of call and S$1,913 for a four-night sailing that includes Langkawi.

Disney Adventure, which was christened by Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, began sailing from Singapore's Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Mar 10, 2026. It is Disney Cruise Line's first ship based outside the US.