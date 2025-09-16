A Hong Kong local’s guide to 15 dim sum places Singaporeans should try – from cheap eats to Michelin stars
From hidden gems to Michelin-starred food joints, longtime Hong Kong resident Juliana Loh shares her favourite go-to dim sum spots in time for your next food trip.
Hong Kong is synonymous with dim sum – and visitors always have it on their to-eat list. Having lived here for a decade with my three-Michelin-starred chef husband and our family, we've got our favourites – from Michelin-starred restaurants where we take our overseas guests to little local hole-in-the-wall diners. There are also great halal and vegetarian options, making Hong Kong’s delectable dim sum accessible for all.
For starters, Singaporeans are well acquainted with century-old Lin Heung Lau (which closed in 2022 but reopened in 2024 at its original location), Luk Kui On, and Maxim's at City Hall, which underwent a facelift many years ago. All three still do the traditional dim sum trolley service but these days, it’s common to see iPads accompany these ubiquitous trolleys at Maxim's, showcasing photos of what’s available.
But some things don’t change – they don’t take reservations and there’s the quintessential brash and quick service. In most traditional tea houses, they provide a hot pot of water and a large bowl for rinsing, and expect you to sanitise your utensils before digging in.
Here’s a helpful list from the affordable, which can range from HK$50 to HK$100 (S$8.24 to S$16.50), to the fancy.
CHEAP AND CHEERFUL PICKS
1. NEW HING FATT
I come here often to this little dim sum eatery popular with locals in the Sai Ying Pun district, a residential neighbourhood. You’ll see the elderly come here for their leisurely morning yum cha.
The menu is unfortunately only in Chinese, and they speak little to no English. I love the shrimp rolls here, wrapped in a crackling, crispy tofu skin, and the radish cake is lightly pan-fried, sinfully crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. The vegetarian shark’s fin dumpling soup is also worth ordering, along with the usual har gau, siew mai, and lor mai gai, which features glutinous rice and chicken. Chicken feet and fish maw are also popular orders, with prices that don’t break the bank.
G/F, Tak May House, 239 Des Voeux Road West, Sai Ying Pun, Western District.
2. TUEN KEE CHINESE RESTAURANT
A popular pitstop for hikers for some self-service, freshly made dim sum in Hong Kong’s New Territories, Tai Mo Shan. Surrounded by farmland, greenery, and lush mountain views, this village eatery offers a small selection of siew mai, har gau, and heung fun, all prepared daily in the morning.
A silky, piping-hot bowl of congee with pork slices and century egg is how many regulars start their day, accompanied by black beans, steamed chicken feet, and steamed pork ribs with black bean sauce, all served over a bed of hot rice. It’s more of a small shack than a restaurant, and the stir-fried watercress on the menu is grown on the farm behind it, cooked with furu, or fermented bean curd, which gives it a milky, umami flavour.
Hong Kong, Tsuen Wan, Rte Twisk Tel: 2490 5246
3. LONDON RESTAURANT MONGKOK
My Hong Kong cousins and 95-year-old grand aunt love coming here. It’s traditional dim sum trolley service, featuring all the staples, along with a menu of Cantonese dishes, including stir-fries and claypot rice.
The barbecue roast meats, or siu mei, are decent. It’s self-service and offers excellent value for money. Plus, the interiors are a time capsule from the 1970s with its old-school charm.
Good Hope Building, 612-618 Nathan Rd, Mong Kok Tel: 2771 8018
4. METROPOL
This institution opened in 1990 with its traditional trolley service and it continues to offer it today – at least until Sep 27, when it closes after its lease expires.
My first visit was 16 years ago, and I have dined there many times since. The ambience has an old-school charm, the staff are friendly, and the food is consistently excellent, offering great value for money. It attracts both the office crowd in the CBD area and local families for Sunday yum cha.
4/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty Tel: 2865 1988
MID-RANGE FAVOURITES
1. LUK YU TEAHOUSE
Luk Yu Teahouse is currently Hong Kong’s oldest restaurant. It opened its doors in 1933 in Central and still retains its colonial charm, with dark wood furniture, brisk and brash service, and elderly waitstaff. This teahouse is a storied institution; a triad assassination even took place on site.
Many order the usual har gau, steamed pork ribs, various dumplings, and char siu buns. We like their siew mai dumplings, topped with slivers of pork liver – a delicate balance of texture and flavours. They do a delicious sweet and sour pork and are famous for the classic shrimp toast – shrimp paste spread on bread, deep-fried until golden and crispy, served with a sweet and sour sauce. Despite the traditionally styled interiors, they do offer an English menu, which you can request if you ask nicely.
24-26 Stanley St, Central Tel: 2523 5464
2. THE MIRA HOTEL CUISINE CUISINE
When my Muslim friends visit, we usually go to this Michelin-recommended restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui that serves halal-certified dim sum. The options are modest so it makes sense to order the set menu, which includes har gau (plump shrimp dumplings with bamboo shoots, topped with gold foil), chicken mushroom siew mai and steamed mushroom black truffle dumplings.
Take note though that the place itself isn’t halal-certified – there are also signature dishes prepared in a separate area of the kitchen for non-Muslim diners who would like some classics, such as barbecue pork char siu, char siu buns, and pork-based Cantonese double-boiled soups.
3/F The Mira Hong Kong, 118-130 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui Tel: 2315 5222
3. ISLAMIC CENTRE CANTEEN
Located 15 minutes from the Malaysian and Indonesian consulates, it offers a tasty range of dim sum, including shrimp dumplings, har gau, siew mai made with minced chicken, as well as the classic wanton noodles soup made with chicken broth. The wok-fried beef hor fun noodles are also perfectly executed, with a smoky kiss from the wok.
40 Oi Kwan Rd, Wan Chai Tel: 2834 8211
4. LOCK CHA TEAHOUSE DIM SUM (HONG KONG PARK AND TAI KWUN)
As an homage to Cantonese-style tea houses, this vegetarian tea house offers a wide range of Chinese teas, along with a concise vegetarian menu of dim sum favourites.
We are regulars at the branch located near the teaware museum nestled in Hong Kong Park. Meanwhile, the Tai Kwun outlet is situated in a courtyard and a great option in the cooler winter months – be sure to check the outdoor performance schedules, which feature everything from acrobats to light shows.
We love the bean curd rolls, steamed carrot dumplings, crispy fried wantons, spring rolls, pan-fried dumplings and the fried noodles. Ask for the fermented chilli bean sauce if you’d like to add a spicy kick to your dim sum.
G/F, The KS Lo Gallery, Hong Kong Park, 10 Cotton Tree Drive, Admiralty, and G06-07, Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central.
NEXT LEVEL OPTIONS
1. ONE HARBOUR ROAD AT GRAND HYATT
Like many local Hong Kong families, our Sunday family ritual is dim sum, and we’re regulars at One Harbour Road. The dim sum menu has a great variety and is excellent. The menu runs the gamut of traditional Cantonese fare, including double-boiled soups, steamed fish, abalone, and lobster, as well as some regional specialities.
Order the usual hero trio of dim sum: Siew mai, char siu buns and har gau shrimp dumplings – crunchy, sweet prawns in their translucent, thin skin, so fresh you could feel the pulse. The xiao long bao, although more a Shanghainese dish, are also excellent.
Other Cantonese classics, such as barbecue roast pork, char siu and suckling pig, should not be missed. They also serve an excellent crispy chicken, accompanied by salt and lemon juice – a perfect balance of acidity that cuts through the poultry grease.
Vegetarians will be pleased by the variety of options; the crunchy, crispy spring rolls and their braised tofu with fresh greens are another favourite of ours. The restaurant also offers unrivalled views of Victoria Harbour and its interiors, reminiscent of 1930s Hong Kong Taipan mansions, peppered with Art Deco details.
8/F, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai Tel: 2584 7722
2. LUNG KING HEEN AT FOUR SEASONS HONG KONG
The world’s first three Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant achieved its three stars in 2008, the inaugural year of the Michelin Guide in Hong Kong and Macau, and it has maintained the accolade for 14 years (it’s been two stars since 2023).
Chef Chan Yan Tak opened the restaurant 20 years ago and continues to helm the kitchen. They rotate dim sum signatures throughout the week, and set menus are also available, in addition to the a la carte menu. Chef Tak works with seasonal ingredients and incorporates medicinal tonics into the double-boiled Cantonese soups for each season – a hallmark of a good Cantonese restaurant.
4/F, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance St, Central Tel: 3196 8882
3. SUMMER PALACE ISLAND SHANGRI LA
This one Michelin-starred restaurant serves Cantonese cuisine along with an extensive tea pairing option. Helmed by Executive Chef Leung Yu King, who is known for his expertise in blending traditional dishes with innovation, the dim sum signatures on the menu include the crispy char siu bun, which my four-year-old loves and devours two to three buns each time.
The cheong fun rice rolls with deep-fried, crispy shrimp showcase the finesse of haute dim sum – fresh, crispy, soft, and deeply satisfying. A modern twist on the traditional deep-fried shrimp toast with truffle pesto, the plump, fresh shrimp is elevated with the earthy, luxurious flavour of truffles.
5/F Pacific Place, Supreme Ct Rd, Central. Island Shangri La Tel: 2820 8552
4. FOOK LAM MOON
A mainstay on the gourmet scene, Hong Kong foodies and celebrities come here to dine. The one Michelin-starred, 70-year-old flagship in Wan Chai is an institution. The dim sum here is delicate and precise – fresh har gau wrapped with bamboo shoots, adding an oomph to the sweet and crunchy crustaceans; siew mai, topped generously with roe, bursts with flavour and texture. The char siu buns are available both steamed and fried, and their cheong fun is smooth and flawless.
For chicken feet fans, the collagen-packed dish is perfectly executed, served in a robust, fermented black soybean sauce. Other signatures here include the crispy fried chicken, baked stuffed crab shell, and double-boiled soups in whole winter melon.
Newman House, Johnston Rd, Wan Chai Tel: 2866 0663