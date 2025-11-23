What to eat, shop and see in Hong Kong’s trendy Sheung Wan: A guide to temples, cafes and vintage finds

Sheung Wan was home to many Chinese migrant labourers in the 19th century, and one will find numerous small temples along the streets and alleys. During the bubonic plague of 1894, many lost their lives, and these temples still house altar tablets for lost souls who had no next of kin.

Admire the low-rise Southern Chinese architecture of Tong Laus, which reflects colonial influences through decorative stucco details, arched windows, and doors reminiscent of Georgian and Victorian architecture, as well as Art Deco details from the 1930s. These buildings, akin to Singapore's shophouses, typically have businesses on the ground floor and residences on the upper floors.

Be sure to make an appointment to visit the Liang Yi Museum (199 Hollywood Road), a private museum and home to one of the world's most extensive collections of antique furniture from the Ming and Qing dynasties. Take a stroll along Hollywood Road and Upper Lascar Row for vintage trinkets and curios hidden in the back alleys.