Jurassic World: Rebirth was filmed in Thailand. Here are the featured locations you can visit

The making of the movie also involved over 500 Thai crew members and created jobs and income streams for 2,245 Thai individuals.

Here are the key places you can visit to be transported right into the heart of the film:

1. HUAI TO WATERFALL AT KHAO PHANOM BENCHA NATIONAL PARK, KRABI

The Khao Phanom Bencha National Park is a popular destination for its waterfalls, caves and trails through montane forests, according to the Thai National Parks website. Located in the park is Huai To Waterfall, a multi-tiered waterfall amidst the dense jungle.

It is also one of the smallest parks in the country, covering around 50 sq km of area between Maung, Ao Luek and Khao Phanom districts of Krabi Province.