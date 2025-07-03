Jurassic World: Rebirth was filmed in Thailand. Here are the featured locations you can visit
Key locations include Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi, Ko Kradan in Trang Province, Phang-Nga Bay (Ao Phang Nga National Park) in Phang Nga and Tham Morakot (Emerald Cave) in Trang Province.
If the sweeping landscapes in Jurassic World: Rebirth – the seventh and latest instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise – left you captivated, here’s some good news: You can head to some of these places yourselves.
Jurassic World: Rebirth was filmed at locations across three southern provinces in the country: Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang. Filming took place from Jun 13 to Jul 16, 2024, with a budget exceeding 650 million Thai baht (US$20 million), reported local newspaper The Nation.
The making of the movie also involved over 500 Thai crew members and created jobs and income streams for 2,245 Thai individuals.
Here are the key places you can visit to be transported right into the heart of the film:
1. HUAI TO WATERFALL AT KHAO PHANOM BENCHA NATIONAL PARK, KRABI
The Khao Phanom Bencha National Park is a popular destination for its waterfalls, caves and trails through montane forests, according to the Thai National Parks website. Located in the park is Huai To Waterfall, a multi-tiered waterfall amidst the dense jungle.
It is also one of the smallest parks in the country, covering around 50 sq km of area between Maung, Ao Luek and Khao Phanom districts of Krabi Province.
2. KO KRADAN, TRANG PROVINCE
An island surrounded by white sandy beaches and crystal-clear water, Ko Kradan is situated to the west of Ko Muk and is the location of the Hat Chao Mai National Park Protection Unit, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
It is also a must visit for snorkelling to see the coral reefs around its coast and a popular venue for wedding ceremonies.
3. PHANG-NGA BAY (AO PHANG NGA NATIONAL PARK), PHANG NGA
Ao Phang Nga National Park is a 400 sq km marine national park that features long beaches and houses the biggest native mangrove forests in Thailand along the mainland and many islands. Its compound frames about 40 islands on the east of Phuket Island, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
It is best known for the popular attraction, Khao Tapu, otherwise known as the James Bond Island, whose name stems from when it was used as a filming location for the 1974 Bond film The Man With the Golden Gun.
There are also other limestone karst islands, a number of white sandy beaches and a few caves at the park, according to the Thai National Parks website.
The turquoise waters surrounding the islands are also consistently calm, which makes it ideal for canoeing, especially to spots that are sea level caves, leading to inland lagoons.
The nearest popular towns and tourist destinations are Phuket, Phi Phi Islands, Krabi, Khao Lak and Ko Lanta.
4. THAM MORAKOT (EMERALD CAVE), TRANG PROVINCE
Located in the Hat Chao Mai National Park, Emerald Cave is a must visit in Thailand. From the cave mouth, tourists must float in groups passing through an 80m-long narrow tunnel.
The name Emerald Cave is derived from when the sunlight reflects on the water of the cave, causing the water and the cave walls to appear emerald green. This can only be seen between 10am and 2pm.
Jurassic World: Rebirth is out in cinemas from Thursday (Jul 3). The film follows Zora Bennett, played by Scarlett Johansson, who leads a team of skilled operatives to the dangerous island research facility for the original Jurassic Park to secure DNA from dinosaurs which can provide life-saving benefits to mankind.
The movie also stars actors Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend. It is a sequel to the 2022 movie Jurassic World Dominion.
Fans of the franchise can also visit Jurassic World: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest, open to the public till Dec 31, 2025.