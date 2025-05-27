First look at Jurassic World: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest

The warning signs, flashing lights and snapped cables can only mean one thing. Something big, prehistoric and full of teeth has escaped. And right on cue, the rockstar of the Jurassic World movie franchise, the Tyrannosaurus rex, roars to life as you round the corner.

If you've always wondered what it's like to visit Isla Nublar, the fictional island home to de-extinct engineered dinosaurs, you can finally get a glimpse of it at the immersive exhibition Jurassic World: The Experience, which opens on Thursday (May 29).

"Nublar" means "to cloud" in Spanish and no other location in Singapore is more fitting than Gardens by the Bay's misty Cloud Forest to stage the life-sized sculptures and animatronics equipped with motion sensors by Neon, the same team behind 2022's Avatar: The Experience.