Why I pet strangers’ dogs on holiday – and what I’ve learnt about caring for pets while away

There’s a secret benefit to travel that many people don’t talk about, and it lies entirely in your mind. Every trip reveals what your passions are; the aspects of life that you most value and enjoy. For some, that may be underscoring your love of exotic food, or meeting new people. Me? Every trip tells me the same thing: I’m crazy about animals.

Case in point – last summer my wife Erin and I flew to Melbourne, leaving our dog and cat behind in Singapore. As typical millennials we spent half the trip complaining about how much we missed our beasts.

Luckily, Melbourne offered a solution: It was full of friendly Aussies walking their dogs. And while it can feel rude to barrel into a stranger and ask to stroke their pet, luckily there’s a "cheat code" that bonds you instantly: “Hi, we’re here on holiday and we really miss our dog. Can we say hi to yours?”