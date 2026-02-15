Why I pet strangers’ dogs on holiday – and what I’ve learnt about caring for pets while away
Missing your pets on holiday? Here’s how to get "fuzz therapy" while you travel.
There’s a secret benefit to travel that many people don’t talk about, and it lies entirely in your mind. Every trip reveals what your passions are; the aspects of life that you most value and enjoy. For some, that may be underscoring your love of exotic food, or meeting new people. Me? Every trip tells me the same thing: I’m crazy about animals.
Case in point – last summer my wife Erin and I flew to Melbourne, leaving our dog and cat behind in Singapore. As typical millennials we spent half the trip complaining about how much we missed our beasts.
Luckily, Melbourne offered a solution: It was full of friendly Aussies walking their dogs. And while it can feel rude to barrel into a stranger and ask to stroke their pet, luckily there’s a "cheat code" that bonds you instantly: “Hi, we’re here on holiday and we really miss our dog. Can we say hi to yours?”
Just a few weeks ago, on a winter trip to Tokyo, we found ourselves at an outdoor coffee stand. On a bench nearby was a border collie and his owner, who, as soon as she heard we were longing for some canine cuddles, said: “Sean is a real flirt, he’ll put you right.” Cue 15 minutes of chatting with Sean, who insisted we stay put by planting his chin down on my crouched knees.
The chat with Sean’s owner (is it bad I always remember the dog’s name, but not the human’s?), was equally rewarding. It turns out she's a half-American, half-Japanese expat who had lived in Tokyo for years, and was full of advice. Hey presto, a random encounter unlocked a treasure trove of restaurants and neighbourhoods for Erin and I to visit. So if you want a local’s hot tips to enrich your holiday, start by charming their dog.
And there’s no need to be shy about being turned down, in my experience. Having accosted countless strangers in a dozen cities with that disarming phrase, I can reveal it always works. Why? Because animal lovers understand: Sometimes you just need fuzz therapy.
GETTING YOURSELF AND YOUR PETS READY FOR THE TRIP
A third of Singaporeans are estimated to own a pet of some kind. And though it has become entirely possible to travel with your pets, it’s not something I’d ever attempt. The tortuous logistics of it, or a particularly ambitious holiday destination, puts that option out of reach for many.
As pets assume ever-larger roles in domestic life, people are also prioritising their animal’s comfort when they leave home. Our own routine is a doozy: Nugget, our highly anxious Singaporean Special, loves my mother-in-law, so she gets transported to their home the night before we fly.
Pico, our street cat (who wears a medallion that says ‘Cute. But psycho. But cute’, which tells you everything you need to know about her) may join Nugget if it’s a long trip. But as cats are such creatures of habit who can grow anxious in new environments, we often take a different strategy for Pico. Rather than cowering under my mother-in-law’s bed, the cat will stay comfortably at home while a friend sleeps over.
And just like every human traveller has their own pet peeves, so do our animals. Unlike Nugget, who falls to pieces when confronted with strangers, some pooches thrive in doggy boarding houses. Marketing professional Pam Wu’s rescued street dog, Jack, is one of them.
Wu sends her dog to a trusted boarder, Wong Ling Kennel, who was referred to her by the charity Causes for Animals, where Jack was adopted. Wu is also reassured as the boarder knows how to soothe both a pining owner and a sickly dog through text updates and photos.
"The very first time Jack tried boarding, he was so nervous he had diarrhoea for a good number of days. Wong Ling knew exactly how to manage his stomach, his diet and kept us updated closely. Now Jack loves being there!”
Unfortunately, for every stellar pet boarder, there are many businesses that are less scrupulous. Stories of pets who are underfed or mistreated are rife, so choosing somewhere you’ve researched heavily or comes vouched for by a friend is key. Which is why my cautious wife and I avoid that route. I’m already the kind of paranoid traveller who’s always worried about getting mugged, or that I left the gas on at home. There’s no way I could enjoy a trip with my pets being looked after by an unknown carer.
If you are using a sitter or placing your dog at the boarding place, think about getting a pet camera for extra peace of mind. Wu also suggested having a trusted friend or family member check in with the boarding place or sitter too, if you are on a very long trip.
It’s also worth investing in a tracker like an Apple AirTag. A skittish dog may bolt from an unfamiliar walker, and be lost on the streets in moments. Luckily, we live in a gilded age for paranoid pet-parents.
Technology that keeps you close to your animal runs the gamut, from automated pet feeders with toy attachments that you can control from your phone, to collars with cameras embedded so you can spy on their activities from five timezones away, and apps like Barkio, which tracks your dog’s activities and emitted sounds. Barkio even lets you connect to speakers so you can record soothing messages.
Meanwhile I rely on a more low-tech, but effective method: I just pester my in-laws for daily WhatsApp photos and text updates.
FUN AND FUR ON HOLIDAY
With your mind at rest, you can truly enjoy your holiday. Yet if you’re an animal addict like me, you may find yourself gravitating towards a certain kind of activity. “Our pet dog, Sandy, is very much our child,” said Loong Lim, a finance executive. “Unfortunately she’s slightly too large to fly in-cabin, so spending time with animals when travelling helps to fill the Sandy-shaped hole she leaves!
Loong seeks out animal experiences that are primarily outdoors – like safaris, farms, and rescue sanctuaries – while on holiday. "It offers a very different type of experience to a city-centric holiday, and a chance to reconnect with nature in a way we struggle to in Singapore," he said.
Recently returned from a trip to New Zealand, Loong can recommend a double-species experience that’s truly special: A dolphin-watching boat ride. Each boat comes ‘equipped’ with a dog trained to sniff out dolphins. Though on Loong’s visit, the dogs “failed at finding any Hector Dolphins that day but made up for it with an abundance of love and cuddles,” he laughed. Which is the kind of review that will definitely add doggy-led dolphin watching on my bucket list.
You could also pick a travel destination known for its furry (or feathered) inhabitants. Yuen Po Street Bird Garden in Hong Kong, for one, is a gem for bird aficionados, as it’s wall-to-wall with songbirds, parrots and local craftsmen who have been crafting bamboo or teak cages for generations. While that chirpy hotspot is on my list, I’ll have to stroll that road alone (my wife is terrified of birds).
Luckily, we both agree that all cat addicts worth their salt should head to Istanbul – for my money, the feline fuzz therapy capital of the world. Grab a seat in one of Istanbul’s outdoor cafes, and in minutes you’re likely to have a street mouser confidently climb onto you as you sip hot, sweet Turkish coffee. The weather was nippy enough to require gloves when we visited, but the local mousers on my lap kept my fingers warm and cosy. Don’t tell my cat, but I never wanted to leave.
REUNITED (AND IT FEELS SO GOOD)
My routine, once happily back in Singapore, is always the same. As we knock on my parents-in-law’s front door, I always take out my camera so I can film Nugget’s canine "happy dance" as she caroms around the front room like a rubber ball, and waggles her haunches so hard she falls over. The cat, meanwhile, stakes her claim by insisting on a nap in the crook of my elbow at least twice a day. Who could ask for more?
And while there’s a twinge of sadness at the end of a trip and the deflating return to work and domestic routine, this part of homecoming offers a realisation. The best part of going on a long holiday, it turns out, is returning home. Why? Because both my dog and my cat are overjoyed: normal fuzz therapy routine has been resumed.