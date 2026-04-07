Singapore Airlines to air World Cup matches live on selected flights
In a statement on Tuesday (Apr 7), Singapore Airlines announced that passengers on certain flights will be able to watch football matches from this year's FIFA World Cup live.
Football fans who are travelling abroad via Singapore Airlines this World Cup season won't have to worry about missing matches. The airline announced on Tuesday (Apr 7) that passengers will be able to watch live football matches from this year's FIFA World Cup on selected flights.
From Jun 11 to Jul 19, Singapore Airlines will be airing the matches live via Sport 24 on KrisWorld Live TV, which is available on all SIA Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as well as 41 Airbus A350-900 and eight Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
Singapore Airlines has highlighted, however, that "live broadcasts are subject to satellite coverage, broadcaster arrangements and regulatory approvals on selected routes".
In a statement, Singapore Airlines' senior vice president for customer experience, Yeoh Phee Teik, said: "Bringing the excitement of the FIFA World Cup on board keeps our customers connected to one of the world’s biggest sporting events at 30,000 feet. These live football matches complement our KrisWorld line-up, and reflect our commitment to continuously enhance the Singapore Airlines in-flight experience and offerings."
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from Jun 11 to Jul 19 in the US, Canada and Mexico. Singapore's Mediacorp previously announced that it would air 28 of the tournament's 104 matches for free via Channel 5 and mewatch. These matches include the opening match on Jun 11 as well as the final on Jul 19.