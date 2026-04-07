Singapore Airlines to air World Cup matches live on selected flights

Football fans who are travelling abroad via Singapore Airlines this World Cup season won't have to worry about missing matches. The airline announced on Tuesday (Apr 7) that passengers will be able to watch live football matches from this year's FIFA World Cup on selected flights.

From Jun 11 to Jul 19, Singapore Airlines will be airing the matches live via Sport 24 on KrisWorld Live TV, which is available on all SIA Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as well as 41 Airbus A350-900 and eight Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Singapore Airlines has highlighted, however, that "live broadcasts are subject to satellite coverage, broadcaster arrangements and regulatory approvals on selected routes".