From shophouses to treehouses: 11 unique staycations in Singapore's city and heartlands

It’s only April but you already need a getaway. Borders may have lifted long ago, but airfares remain sky-high and it’s too early in the year to halve your annual leave balance. How will you escape from the daily grind?

The answer: Book a staycation. Not just to watch the same Netflix shows from a different bed, but to flee the city altogether. Not to any hotel, but to a treetop loft, a shipping container, or a luxurious villa off the mainland. Below are some unique properties to make a vacation out of your staycation, minus the airport queues and jet lag – including three to keep an eye out for this year.

GARDEN POD

Garden Pod at Gardens by The Bay has given 40-footer shipping containers a new lease of life, but there is no case of cabin fever to be found here. Each duplex suite has a spiral staircase connecting the full-glass first floor to the second, fitting up to four guests in a 70 sqm space.