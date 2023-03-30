We went 'glamping in the wild' at the Singapore Zoo – here’s what you can expect

Imagine spending the night in an air-conditioned tent under the stars, surrounded by lush greenery and with animals all around you. Here’s your chance to experience all of this – and you don’t even need to go on an African safari.

The Singapore Zoo’s Glamping In The Wild is back for its third edition on Saturday (Apr 1). Priced at S$1,699 for four people, the unique outdoor dome tent experience will be held on select dates in April before resuming in October and running until early 2024.

This year’s edition has been refreshed to provide guests with behind-the-scenes access to the zoo’s inner workings. These include visiting the Wildlife Nutrition Centre to visit the central kitchen where all the food is prepped for the animals, and the Wildlife Healthcare and Research Centre where one can catch a vet in action.

CNA Lifestyle was recently invited to try out the experience and here’s a peek at what I did during my two-day, one-night stay.