Time To Fly 2026 has round-trip flights to Bangkok, Taipei, London, Madrid and Los Angeles from S$258
The fares are all-in return fares for Singapore Airlines economy class flights.
The popular Time To Fly travel fair returns this month with deals on flight tickets across Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot. Now, organisers have revealed that travellers can look forward to round-trip economy class SIA flights to the likes of Bangkok, Da Nang, Taipei, London, Los Angeles and more, with all-in return fares starting from just S$258.
The fare table is as follows:
- Bangkok from S$258
- Da Nang from S$258
- Hangzhou from S$388
- Taipei from S$388
- Sydney (WSI) from S$558
- London (Gatwick) from S$988
- Madrid from S$988
- Los Angeles from S$988
These flights are available for booking from Oct 23 to 30 through participating travel agents and SIA's website and mobile app.
Do note that these fares are for selected travel periods in 2027 and blackout periods will apply.
The physical Time To Fly fair will run from Oct 23 to 25 at Halls 401 to 403 of Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre – with the online sale continuing till Oct 30.
SIA will offer more than 200,000 discounted return tickets across business, premium economy and economy classes to 78 destinations, while Scoot will offer more than 180,000 discounted tickets in economy and ScootPlus classes to 70 destinations.
Those who attend the physical fair can take part in lucky draws for flights, hotel stays and travel vouchers; the top prize is a pair of SIA business class return tickets to Cebu, Hangzhou and Sydney with hotel accommodation.
There will also be promotions involving SIA's travel experiences platform Pelago, shopping platform KrisShop and lifestyle rewards app Kris+.
Mediacorp celebrities such as Hong Ling, Nick Teo and Fadli Kamsani will also be in attendance.
To find out more about the Time To Fly travel fair, visit cna.asia/timetofly.