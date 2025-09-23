Viral videos of 'lightning ball' at Pasir Ris and Tampines revealed to be marketing campaign, netizens praise efforts

In a video on YouTrip's social media platforms, the 'lightning ball' is seen entering a suitcase at Jewel Changi Airport. Seconds later, three cherubic monsters exit the suitcase, with a tagline teasing viewers to wait for Sep 24.

According to YouTrip, the monsters are its birthday mascot, Trippie.

Reactions to the campaign have been mostly positive so far, with one netizen stating that whoever thought of the idea "deserves a raise".

"Good job, marketing team. I fell for it," wrote another user.

Some users, however, were not amused by the revelation.

"I see the purpose behind it, but it's not funny that it swindled old folks that have difficulty perceiving AI-generated content," wrote a user on Instagram.

Another claimed that the videos "started a family fight" within their family.