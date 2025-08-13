Singaporean yo-yo maestro Xavier Ng 'very proud' of achievement at recent World Yo-yo Contest

Four-time Singaporean yo-yo champion Xavier Ng is now officially amongst the top yo-yo players in the world. The 22-year-old student placed first during the semi-finals of the recent World Yo-yo Contest, held in Prague, and ended up finishing in fifth place at the finals.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Ng said that he was "very proud" of his performance.

"I’m very proud of my performance. especially winning the World semi-finals on Aug 9, which was Singapore’s National Day. I’d like to think I made Singapore proud," stated Ng.

"That said, my finals routine had a couple of mistakes due to nervousness and pressure. Without them, I believe I could have placed in the top three. I’d be lying if I said there’s no regret or disappointment, but that’s part of life and competition."