Singaporean yo-yo maestro Xavier Ng 'very proud' of achievement at recent World Yo-yo Contest
Four-time Singaporean yo-yo champion Xavier Ng is now officially amongst the top yo-yo players in the world. The 22-year-old student placed first during the semi-finals of the recent World Yo-yo Contest, held in Prague, and ended up finishing in fifth place at the finals.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Ng said that he was "very proud" of his performance.
"I’m very proud of my performance. especially winning the World semi-finals on Aug 9, which was Singapore’s National Day. I’d like to think I made Singapore proud," stated Ng.
"That said, my finals routine had a couple of mistakes due to nervousness and pressure. Without them, I believe I could have placed in the top three. I’d be lying if I said there’s no regret or disappointment, but that’s part of life and competition."
In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, Ng shared that his passion for the yo-yo began at the age of 12 after he became hooked on a Chinese animated series called Blazing Teens. His first yo-yo came from the show’s merchandise and over the years, he developed his skills, taking part in the likes of school talent shows and competitions.
In 2019, he placed first at the Singapore Yo-Yo Championships, winning his very first national title.
When asked what lessons he took away from his recent achievements at the World Yo-yo Contest, Ng replied that it was "practice truly makes perfect".
"In the past, I only practised about an hour a day for contests," admitted Ng.
"But in 2025, I committed to a minimum of three hours daily and the results showed. This experience reinforced how much consistent, focused practice can pay off."
For now, Xavier Ng says he will be continuing his studies as a business major and managing his various entrepreneurial endeavours. That said, Ng is also training for next year's iterations of the Asia Pacific Championships and World Yoyo Championships.
"My ultimate goal is to become both the next World Champion and Asia Pacific Champion," he declared.