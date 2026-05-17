Hot, cold, repeat: Contrast bath therapy is the latest wellness trend – how does it work?
As bathhouses and cold plunges surge in popularity in Singapore, so does the ritual of hopping between hot and cold extremes. Find out the science, safety and social norms behind this wellness trend.
If you think Singapore is hot, it has gotten even hotter with the recent proliferation of steamy bathhouses across the island. Like South Korea’s jjimjilbangs, Japan’s onsens and China’s 24-hour mega spas, you can expect lots of soaking and lounging in the shared facilities.
The name of the game, as I found out, is contrast bath therapy or what I like to call the spa version of Hokey Pokey. It’s where you put your whole body in, and take your whole body out of different spaces with vastly contrasting temperatures.
Between the cold plunge pool, rooms and more pools offering a dizzying array of temperatures – and repeating the process as many times as you like (and can tolerate) – it was all a blur to me. Or maybe it was just my brain blocking out the shock of the cold water. But I do remember feeling extremely relaxed and light, ready to drift off to sleep as I made my way to my Grab.
Is there any medical merit to the practice? And what’s this thing I hear about extreme cold temperatures being bad for women? Also, what is the right bathhouse etiquette when you’re sitting semi-naked with strangers?
WHAT DO THE EXPERTS SAY?
In theory, heat is used to elicit blood vessel dilation, while cold temperatures do the opposite. Together, they create a pump-like effect that proponents think can improve your circulatory system to help relieve injury symptoms such as muscle soreness, swelling and fatigue.
“By alternating between (hot and cold), you aren’t just relaxing; you are actively training your nervous systems to be more resilient,” said Darryl Tan, the marketing manager of Shelter by Reformd, referring to the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and parasympathetic nervous system (PSNS).
The SNS is the fight-or-fight mode that raises your heart rate and blood pressure, and primes you for action. Meanwhile, the PSNS is your “rest and digest” state when “the body shifts into repair and restoration”, explained Dr Shirley Kwee, the medical director and an aesthetic doctor with Cambridge Medical Group.
Cold exposure initially activates the SNS, according to Dr Kwee. “You get a short spike in alertness, an increased heart rate and a stress response. But once you exit the cold and rewarm, the body shifts back into the PSNS state.” Heat exposure, such as saunas or hot pools, she said, also puts you in the PSNS state. “It encourages muscle relaxation, vasodilation and a general sense of calm.”
In effect, you are “briefly stimulating the SNS and PSNS in a controlled way”, said Dr Kwee. “You’re moving from controlled stress into recovery that many people perceive as deeply relaxing or mentally resetting.”
That said, “it’s important to recognise that this is still a physiological stressor”, Dr Kwee emphasised. “The benefits come from short, controlled exposure – not extremes. Individual tolerance varies and the evidence is still evolving, so it should be approached in a measured and mindful way.”
As for the temperatures you’re exposing yourself to, hotel manager Aubrey Ada from Fairmont Hanoi, home to Hanoi’s latest bathhouse Cirua, said that typically, the heated rooms (such as the Himalayan salt room) could be as warm as 42°C to 48°C, the saunas at least 70°C, while the hot pools can range from 35°C to 38°C.
The cold immersion experiences, including the cold plunge pool, said Ada, are usually a brisk 10°C to 18°C. Some bathhouses offer 0°C cold plunges but Dr Kwee said that “there is no clear added benefit to go to extremes”. “A practical, safer approach would be to stay within the 10°C to 15°C range rather than pushing lower,” she said.
IS IT TRUE THAT WOMEN SHOULD AVOID DOING THE COLD PLUNGE?
Unless you’re a mouse, you probably needn’t stay away from cold plunges, said Dr Hisham Badaruddin, the chief medical officer of TSquared Lab and Lion City Sailors FC’s club medical doctor.
Dr Badaruddin was referring to a paper that studied the effects of cold environment exposure on female reproductive health using female mice. In it, the researchers wrote that cold environment exposure “may induce inflammatory responses in the uterus and ovaries”, and “may lead to disruptions in sex hormone levels, and ultimately, impair female reproductive capacity” by disrupting the menstrual cycle.
“It was a mouse study, so it can generate hypotheses about inflammation and reproductive tissues,” said Dr Badaruddin. “But it does not prove that standard human cold plunges harm fertility, cycles or hormones. At this stage, the evidence is not strong enough to say that routine, controlled cold plunges disrupt women's hormones or menstrual cycles in humans.”
On the contrary, said Dr Badaruddin, “some human reports suggest cold-water exposure may even improve symptoms such as mood changes and hot flashes” in perimenopausal and menopausal women.
Dr Kwee agreed that for this group of women, cold exposure can feel temporarily relieving, especially for symptoms such as hot flashes. “However, there is currently no strong evidence that cold exposure improves or worsens the underlying hormonal changes driving menopause,” she said.
Having said that, the hypothalamic–pituitary–ovarian axis that regulates menstrual cycles is sensitive to stress, said Dr Kwee. “Cold exposure, particularly if it is very intense or prolonged, can act as a physical stressor. Theoretically, repeated or extreme exposure could influence hormonal regulation.”
Still, Dr Kwee noted, “there is no strong clinical evidence linking typical cold plunge practices to menstrual disruption” at present. “Overall, women do not need to avoid cold plunges entirely but a moderate, controlled approach is advisable, especially for those who are more sensitive to stress or experiencing hormonal shifts.”
HOT OR COLD FIRST? HOW DO YOU PROCEED IN A BATHHOUSE?
Generally, begin with a warm environment like a sauna or heated pool, suggested Tania Taylor, the founder and co-CEO of Bodhi Spa at The Laurus, Resorts World Sentosa. This can be followed by a brief cold plunge and finished with a rest period. Do this before your massage, so your muscles are relaxed and more receptive to the benefits of a rubdown, she suggested.
If you’re not a fan of the shock that cold plunges can create, Taylor suggested a cool or lukewarm shower instead. “Or dip in briefly to still gain some circulation benefits without the full intensity,” she said. If you're unsure, start with the least hot or least cold exposure first, especially if you're new to the bathhouse experience.
As for the duration, Ada said that the hot environments such as the sauna “are best experienced in shorter intervals, typically eight to 15 minutes, while steam rooms may extend slightly longer”. If you wish to stay longer in the heat, most hydrotherapy pools allow up to 20 minutes, she said. “Cold exposure is intentionally brief, ranging from 30 seconds to two minutes.”
When you’re done, don’t get up and head for the changing room immediately, Ada advised. “Rather than ending in extremes, the body should return to equilibrium. Rest allows temperature, breath and heart rate to stabilise, completing the cycle in a state of calm balance.”
WHAT ARE THE SIGNS THAT YOU SHOULD GET OUT?
Physiotherapist Calvin Goh from MyPhysio advised to look out for these indications.
You’re feeling too cold when there is:
- uncontrollable or prolonged shivering
- numbness or loss of dexterity
- breathing you can't control
- dizziness, lightheadedness or confusion
- skin turning white or blue
- a feeling of being entirely drained, sluggish or fatigued hours later
- chest pain or heart palpitations
You’re overheating when there is:
- an altered mental state such as confusion, agitation or slurred speech
- rapid heartbeat or breathing
- nausea, dizziness, vomiting or headaches
For a more prescriptive sequence based on your needs, here’s what the experts recommend:
YOU WANT TO SOOTHE TENSE MUSCLES AFTER A DAY'S WORK
“Heat is usually used as a way to reduce muscle tension, promote relaxation and improve muscle extensibility,” said Calvin Goh, a physiotherapist with MyPhysio. “So hot pools and the jacuzzi with massage jets will help after a long day at work.”
If you don’t like to get wet, sit in a dry sauna that uses heated stones to provide “intense dry heat for increased circulation, detoxification and deep muscle relaxation”, he suggested.
YOU'VE JUST FINISHED A WORKOUT AND WANT TO MINIMISE POST-EXERCISE MUSCLE SORENESS
First, cool down, rehydrate and let your heart rate settle, suggested Dr Badaruddin. “Then, do a cold plunge for about 5 minutes, followed by an optional short, warm shower; brief heat; or sauna.”
Dr Badaruddin advised not to stay in prolonged high heat immediately if recovery is your main goal. “Cold water immersion has the best evidence for reducing post-exercise soreness and perceived fatigue, especially in the first 24 hours.”
Goh agreed. “Usually, the cold plunge will be the option of choice after a strenuous workout to reduce inflammation and to soothe sore muscles. Cold water causes blood vessels to narrow, thus slowing blood flow that helps reduce swelling and soreness.”
But if your goal is to build strength, said Dr Badaruddin, do not overuse cold plunges after every resistance session. “Frequent post-lift cold exposure may blunt some training adaptations. This is more of a performance programming matter than a safety issue.”
YOU WANT A BETTER NIGHT'S SLEEP
Warm exposure is generally more beneficial than a cold one, said Dr Kwee. “Spending time in a warm pool, steam room or sauna promotes vasodilation, which helps redistribute heat from the core to the extremities, such as the hands and feet. This facilitates a gentle drop in core body temperature, which is a key physiological signal that prepares the body for sleep.”
Intense cold plunges close to bedtime may stimulate the sympathetic nervous system and increase alertness in some individuals, she cautioned.
YOU WANT TO SIMPLY RELAX
Get into a warm pool or steam room to ease muscle tension and calm the nervous system, suggested Dr Kwee. A short sauna session can be added if it’s well tolerated. Then, end with a cool shower or brief cold plunge to provide a refreshing contrast and help you feel more mentally alert while still physically relaxed, she said.
HEALTH-WISE, IS THERE A LIMIT TO HOW MANY TIMES YOU CAN USE THE FACILITIES?
According to Goh, there are no hard and fast rules. “The important thing to note is, first-time users of the cold plunge should typically start with 30 seconds to a minute, and work their way up to 5 to 10 minutes at a time.”
For heat exposure such as the jacuzzi, sauna or hot room, Goh suggested limiting each session to 15 to 20 minutes. “Beginners should start with 5-to-10-minute sessions” instead.
You don’t have to go daily either, said Dr Badaruddin. “For most healthy people, two to four times per week is a sensible range. Daily light use can be reasonable if the exposure is modest and you hydrate well.” But going to the bathhouse more than once a day is usually unnecessary, he said, “unless one session is very light and you are experienced.”
Like many things in life, too much of a good thing is bad; in this instance, overusing the bathhouse facilities can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, fatigue and lightheadedness, said Dr Kwee.
“From a dermatological standpoint, repeated exposure to heat and steam can compromise the skin barrier. This may present as dryness, sensitivity, increased oil production, or even breakouts, if sweat and debris are not properly cleansed,” she said.
WHO ISN’T SUITABLE TO USE THESE FACILITIES AT ALL?
Dr Badaruddin cautioned that “cold plunges, in particular, can be risky for people with cardiovascular disease, and some circulation or nerve conditions”. Heat and steam can also cause dizziness, dehydration and overheating in vulnerable individuals, he added.
Avoid the bathhouse, or get your doctor’s clearance first, if you are pregnant or have certain cardiac-related conditions (unstable heart disease, recent cardiac event, arrhythmia, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or prone to fainting or significant low blood pressure), circulatory issues (poor circulation, cold intolerance, or conditions worsened by cold exposure), or skin problems (open wounds, active skin infection such as eczema or rosacea, or recent aesthetic procedure).
Follow the same guidelines, he said, if you have recently had surgery, or you have neuropathy, severe dehydration, fever, acute illness or have consumed alcohol.
WHAT IS THE BATHHOUSE ETIQUETTE TO OBSERVE?
Take a thorough shower to remove your body’s surface sweat, oils and fragrances before doing anything. “This step is beyond etiquette; it is a functional requirement for hygiene,” said Tan.
Another thing to remove is your digital attachment. “While headphones are permitted for personal audio, we ask that handphones remain stored or used with total discretion,” said Tan.
Unlike traditional Japanese or European bathhouses that permit nudity, bathhouses in Singapore are built around communal, unisex spaces, said Tan, so swimwear is required. BYO or change into one offered by some bathhouses.
Also, don't reserve or “chope” spots in the pools, saunas or lounge areas, especially during busy times, Tan reminded. “Our magnesium hot pool is our most sought-after facility, and it can become a social hub for recovery during peak hours.” In such instances, he recommended pivoting to other facilities that offer similar heat-stress benefits such as the sauna.
For the bashful user, bathhouses such as Bodhi Spa have private spaces that can be booked just for your personal use. You can alternate between a steamy sauna session and a cold pail shower (and repeat as many times as you wish) all without seeing another person. Even so, “it’s still a good practice to be mindful, keep noise levels low, and rinse before entering any communal or shared facilities”, reminded Taylor.
At the end of your session, it’s best to cleanse again with body wash and shampoo to remove sweat or mineral residue from the water, suggested Taylor. “This helps protect your skin and keeps you feeling clean and refreshed, whereas a simple rinse may not fully remove all residues.”