Hot, cold, repeat: Contrast bath therapy is the latest wellness trend – how does it work?

If you think Singapore is hot, it has gotten even hotter with the recent proliferation of steamy bathhouses across the island. Like South Korea’s jjimjilbangs, Japan’s onsens and China’s 24-hour mega spas, you can expect lots of soaking and lounging in the shared facilities.

The name of the game, as I found out, is contrast bath therapy or what I like to call the spa version of Hokey Pokey. It’s where you put your whole body in, and take your whole body out of different spaces with vastly contrasting temperatures.

Between the cold plunge pool, rooms and more pools offering a dizzying array of temperatures – and repeating the process as many times as you like (and can tolerate) – it was all a blur to me. Or maybe it was just my brain blocking out the shock of the cold water. But I do remember feeling extremely relaxed and light, ready to drift off to sleep as I made my way to my Grab.

Is there any medical merit to the practice? And what’s this thing I hear about extreme cold temperatures being bad for women? Also, what is the right bathhouse etiquette when you’re sitting semi-naked with strangers?