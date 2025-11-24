How menopause treatments evolved from horse urine to a new non-hormonal drug that targets hot flashes

It has been more than 200 years since French physician Charles-Pierre-Louis de Gardanne put together the Greek words “men” (meaning month) and “pausis” (meaning cessation) to coin the term “menopause” in 1821. Back then, no one understood why women stopped menstruating permanently any more than they knew how diseases were transmitted.

That is, until French physiologist Claude Bernard, in the mid-1850s, discovered that certain internal glands secreted substances that could affect the body’s organs. That led to the discovery of hormones, which then led to one big step for womankind – the beginning of hormonal therapy.

IT BEGAN WITH HUMAN PLACENTAS AND HORSE URINE

Researchers in the late 1800s had already determined that the missing piece to the menopause puzzle was hormones. But getting there took experiments on both humans and animals, and involved eating powdered bovine ovaries, and injecting extractions of guinea pig and dog testicles into people.

One of the very early forms of hormonal therapy was an oestrogen patch in 1928. Still, it was nothing fancy, likely an ointment applied on a basic adhesive – unlike the controlled-release transdermal patches we have today.

In 1934, the first oral oestrogen pill Emmenin (not to be confused with the rapper), was approved by the United States Food And Drug Administration (FDA). The tablets were made from human placentas and later, human urine. It contained natural, bioidentical oestrogens.