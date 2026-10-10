Brain fog isn’t just forgetfulness: What causes it? Is it linked to dementia? When should you worry?

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE BRAIN?

“The prefrontal cortex (front part of the brain) and frontoparietal network (the brain’s cognitive control centre) are particularly important because they help us maintain attention, manipulate information, prioritise relevant information, and suppress distractions,” explained Dr Huang.

“When the brain is sleep deprived, fatigued, physiologically stressed or unwell, the efficiency of these systems can decrease. The person may still possess the knowledge or memory but accessing it can become slower and more effortful,” said Dr Huang.

However, he hesitated to pin brain fog on any singular neuron or neurotransmitter. “There is currently no single neurotransmitter, brain region or biological mechanism that explains all experiences of brain fog. Thinking clearly requires several brain systems to work together efficiently,” said Dr Huang. “I would describe brain fog less as ‘neurons malfunctioning’ and more as the brain temporarily becoming less efficient at allocating cognitive resources.”

HOW LONG DOES BRAIN FOG USUALLY LAST?

The experts don’t have a specific answer. “The severity, frequency and duration of brain fog vary considerably across individuals, depending on the cause,” said Dr Teo.

For instance, “sleep-related brain fog may improve after restorative sleep, while stress-related symptoms may fluctuate over days or weeks”, explained Dr Huang. “Cognitive symptoms associated with conditions such as long COVID-19 can persist for months or longer. Brain fog can also fluctuate according to sleep, fatigue, illness, stress, and cognitive demand.”

BESIDES COVID-19, CAN OTHER VIRAL INFECTIONS ALSO CAUSE BRAIN FOG?

Much has been said about long COVID-19 symptoms – one of which is the infamous brain fog. But before the pandemic hit, experts have already suspected that brain fog might also be seen in other viral infections such as dengue.

In fact, a 2024 study by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) researchers found that those who contracted dengue faced a 213-per-cent increased risk of cognition or memory disorders. The study had looked at tests and the medical claim records of 11,707 Singapore residents with dengue between July 2021 and October 2022.

To also examine the dengue-and-brain connection, Singapore General Hospital’s Dr Shirin Kalimuddin, a senior consultant from Department of Infectious Diseases, recruited 209 patients with acute viral infections such as dengue and followed them for up to a year – right before the pandemic struck in 2019. Of the lot, 48 patients had dengue.