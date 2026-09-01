Always tripping or spraining your ankles? When ‘clumsiness’ could be a genetic nerve disorder

The odd stubbed toe, ankle sprain, missed footing when stepping up a curb… we all have our moments of clumsiness as able-bodied adults. But when those sporadic episodes are coupled with numbness in the feet and lower legs, and subsequently, hand weakness that affects tasks requiring fine motor skills such as buttoning clothes, things start to look a little more concerning.

You may be experiencing signs of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, an inherited neuropathy caused by genetic mutations that affect the peripheral nerves. The disease is named after the three doctors who first described it in 1886: Dr Jean-Martin Charcot (say “shah-coh”), Dr Pierre Marie, and Dr Howard Henry Tooth.

“Many patients do not have significant pain or sensory symptoms”, and often report “a recent onset of weakness”, said Dr Newman Cheng, a consultant with Department of Neurology, National Neuroscience Institute (NNI).

With September being CMT awareness month, find out whether your constant tripping needs a doctor's assessment, and how the genes for CMT get inherited.