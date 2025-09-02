Flu or COVID-19? Here’s why 3-in-1 self-test kits are worth getting when you have the sniffles

Just when you thought you’re well stocked with antigen rapid test or ART kits, you spot a new hybrid on the pharmacy shelves – three-in-one ART kits that not only test for COVID-19, but also influenza A and B.

Now, why would you need to know whether your sniffles are caused by influenza A or B? Wouldn’t taking an MC, popping a paracetamol and sleeping the flu off usually take care of things? We find out why it is important to make the distinction between influenza A and B – and why you may find more such three-in-one ART kits in the stores.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN INFLUENZA A AND B?

There are actually not just two but four influenza viruses in total – A, B, C and D – and they’re the causes behind their respective influenza types. However, less focus is placed on influenza C and D. That’s because influenza C infections “generally cause mild illness”, while the D type primarily affects cattle, according to the US Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.

“Influenza A and B viruses are more concerning,” said Professor Paul Tambyah, a professor of medicine and the deputy chair of the Infectious Diseases Translational Research Programme at National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Of the two, “influenza A tends to be a bit more serious than influenza B”, said Prof Tambyah. Although influenza B tends to cause more muscle aches, influenza A can lead to higher risks of developing pneumonia, he said. Influenza A is also responsible for flu outbreaks and pandemics.