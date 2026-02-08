'Sleep is a family affair': Why one person’s poor sleep affects everyone else at home

If you wake up feeling exhausted, as if you’ve barely rested, chances are you are not the only one with a sleep debt. Sleep is often seen as a personal matter. But experts say that poor sleep does not affect just one person at home.

“The truth is that sleep is very much a family affair,” said Dr Shaun Loh, senior consultant ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeon at The ENT, Voice and Snoring Clinic (Napier).

“Our sleep schedules are often shaped by the routines of the people we live with. One person’s sleep and wake times, noise as they go about their activities, device use or medical issues can disrupt the sleep of the bed partner and everyone else sharing the same home,” he added.

Dr Loh pointed out that Singapore’s compact apartment sizes and shared bedrooms can intensify sleep disturbances within a household. Every person’s habits can easily affect other family members.

A snoring partner for instance, can become a major sore point among sleep-deprived couples. This type of sleep disruption is also among the most common reasons why people eventually seek medical help, the experts CNA Women spoke to noted.

Dr Chua Ai Ping, senior consultant at Respiratory Medicine at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, recalled a middle-aged patient who sought medical attention for loud habitual snoring. It disrupted his wife’s sleep and was straining their marital relationship.

“He was found to have severe obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and started on breathing machine treatment,” she said. When his thunderous snoring resolved, their sleep improved too, and so did their relationship.

WHEN DIFFERENT BODY CLOCKS SHARE A SLEEP SPACE

In many multigenerational households, sleep disturbances can get complicated because people at different life stages run on different internal body clocks. This can lead to conflicting sleep-wake schedules.