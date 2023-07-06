How dirty are the clothes you wear outside? Should you shower and change immediately after reaching home?

You know how it is. You come home from a long day’s work, mentally exhausted and maybe a little emotionally bruised. You just want to crawl under your duvet and let your bed and the familiar cosiness of your room envelope you.

But before you can even approach your sanctuary, your mum or partner yells out: Change out of your clothes first! Don't wear your stinky, sweaty workwear to bed!

But come on, is your family over-reacting by insisting you get out of your outside clothes each time you come home? Is it all that necessary if it’s just a short trip downstairs to check the letter box or to buy teh tarik from the nearby coffeeshop? Hear what the experts have to say before you flop onto your bed.

WHAT’S IN THE AIR AROUND YOU?

Well, there is the “severe haze” to think about after all, no thanks to the hotter and drier conditions that the experts have predicted for June to October this year. You can, in general, expect more visible pollutants such as dust, dirt, soot and smoke as well as invisible ones settling on your clothes.