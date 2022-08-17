Bruised or ingrown toenail, broken fingernail – when should you see a doctor and when can you just let it grow?

YOUR NAILS’ ANATOMY

Your nails are well supplied with blood and can even maintain the blood flow when you’re gripping something very tightly. And as hard as these keratin coverings feel, they are as sensitive as your fingertips owing to an intricate network of nerves underneath each nail. Here’s a closer look at your nails’ anatomy:

Nail root: Also known as the germinal matrix, this is the nail factory. You might see a glimpse of it as a white, crescent shape found at the base of the nail known as the lunula, but it actually extends several millimetres into the finger.

Nail bed: Otherwise known as the sterile matrix, the nail bed contains blood vessels, nerves and melanocytes that produce pigment. Healthy nail beds look smooth and do not have ridges or splits.

Nail plate: This is the actual nail and consists of translucent keratin.

Cuticle: That’s the thin bit of skin covering the nail plate that manicurists push back. It is also known as the eponychium.

Paronychium: This refers to the fleshy folds on both sides of the nail. It is where hangnails, ingrown nails and paronychia, a skin infection around the nail, occurs.

Hyponychium: This is the area underneath the nail, where the keratin ends and the skin of your finger begins. It is also where it hurts a lot when you clip your nail too short.

As for the growth rate, fingernails grow faster than toenails, said Dr Chuah Sai Yee, a senior consultant with National Skin Centre: An average of 3.47mm a month for fingernails. The nails on your dominant hand are also said to grow faster as it is thought that its risks of injury and trauma are higher and the body naturally sends more blood and nutrients for repair.

But in general, the pinkie’s growth rate (3.08mm a month) is the slowest, said Dr Chuah. Conversely, the fastest grower is the nail on your middle finger.

As for the toenails, they grow at a much slower rate: A monthly average of 1.62mm. The nail on the big toe is the quickest growing with an average of 2.10mm a month, she said.