What’s the secret behind Lululemon’s yoga pants and running shoes? We visited their Canada HQ to find out

“In, in and hahhh…” The room was filled with drawn-out exhalations, which wouldn’t be out of place if this were a yoga studio. Except that I was in a R&D lab and we were just getting started for a day of presentations and Q&As.

Then again, I needn’t be surprised by the 15-minute guided breathwork. Or that morning’s full-on yoga session. Or the mid-afternoon run in Stanley Park the day before. I was at the headquarters of Lululemon, the company that wants to be synonymous with wellness and has, after all, been selling the preordained uniform of yoga practitioners worldwide – the Align leggings.

“THE TIGHTS ARE LIFE-CHANGING”

I was in Vancouver for a three-day visit to the athletic apparel brand’s headquarters in Kitsilano, a quiet neighbourhood with low-rise apartment buildings and, a big win in my book, local bakeries and homegrown cafes and restaurants.

It isn’t far from the first-ever Lululemon store that opened 25 years ago selling yoga clothes. Today, the multi-billion-dollar brand has over 650 stores worldwide. And they’re certainly not short of fans – especially their leggings.