Can magnesium really help you sleep better – or just give you weird dreams?

In the world of supplements, magnesium is hogging the spotlight for one very coveted but still-unproven benefit: Better sleep. Even if you haven’t seen it on social media (yet), your group chats may be buzzing with seemingly convincing anecdotes.

From the sleep-deprived executive (“My colleague swears by it.”) to the converted senior (“I don’t get leg cramps now, which used to wake me up.”) to the confused millennial (“I don’t know why but I get weird dreams and nightmares when I take magnesium.”), this essential mineral has caught the wellness wave and is surfing its way into many people’s medicine cabinets.

“Overall, there is a noticeable rise in the use of supplements, including magnesium, over the past few years,” said Rachel Wong, a dietitian from National University Hospital’s Department of Dietetics.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS) has also “noticed an increase in demand of magnesium supplements in recent years”, said its spokesperson, primarily for sleep support and managing muscle cramps. “There has been notable interest in magnesium glycinate specifically as patients seek natural sleep aids.”