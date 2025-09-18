Is it safe to take melatonin every night for sleep? What are the risks and ideal dose?

If you have taken a melatonin supplement before or are thinking of trying one, you might be wondering: Can I use it every night? How long can I use it for? And in spite of what you hear about it being non-addictive, are there any risks?

With its promises of helping one fall asleep faster, and improving sleep quality and duration, interest in melatonin supplementation has been on the uptick, according to Pharmaceutical Society of Singapore (PSS). “We estimate that approximately two to three out of every 10 customers inquiring about supplements specifically ask for melatonin,” said a spokesperson. It is an increase from about one or two out of every 10 supplement-seeking individuals in previous years.

Melatonin is a sleep hormone produced by your brain’s pineal gland when it senses darkness – which is why when you scroll through your social media feed before bedtime, the light from your device interferes with your brain’s melatonin production.

The amount of melatonin produced fluctuates throughout the day and peaks at night, said Dr Leonard Eng, a consultant with Singapore General Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry. “It's worth noting that taking 0.1mg to 0.3mg of melatonin can cause our blood melatonin levels to rise five times our usual amount," he said. "Hence, the actual amount of melatonin we produce is likely far less."