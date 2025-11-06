Afraid of needles? Tips to ease your anxiety whether you’re drawing blood, getting an injection or doing Botox

No one likes needles. But there are times when they do get under your skin, quite literally, like during vaccination, having your blood drawn for a health check, or getting an aesthetic procedure such as Botox or dermal fillers. That’s when you might be reduced to a pile of sweaty pits and clammy palms in the doctor’s office. But take it from the folks who draw blood for a living or phlebotomists in medical speak: You’re not alone.

“I’d say about one in 10 adults shows some degree of needle anxiety,” said healthcare organisation SATA CommHealth’s senior staff nurse Nur Ain Mohd Basir. “It’s quite common even among those who’ve had injections or blood tests before,” she added. “Some become tense or anxious the moment they see the needle, while others may just need some reassurance.”

While not everyone has a full-blown phobia of needles, many do feel faint, anxious or uneasy, said a spokesperson from National University Hospital’s (NUH) Department of Laboratory Medicine. Interestingly, they noticed that patients needing medical care tend to manage their nerves better than those who voluntarily donate blood.

If your appointment is coming up and you’re feeling prickly about getting poked, knowing the "why" behind the choice of needles used, and what you can ask for can help make those moments less anxious.