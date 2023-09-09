Why so sensitive? How noise sensitivity can trigger stress and anxiety in some people

This article was written in a cafe, where a mother was loudly sharing about her toddler’s night terrors with a friend and said toddler was blasting Pepper Pig on an iPad.

Someone had dragged a chair across the cavernous room. A work-from-home expat was dictating instructions to his overseas staff while pacing up and down. Occasionally, the coffee machine screeched as the barista foamed up the milk.

It all sounds normal, right? But to some, every scrape of the utensil, every syllable uttered in a loud conversation, and every chewing and smacking sound is akin to clashing cymbals right next to the ear. To the affected individual, the sensitivity to noise can trigger stress and anxiety.

Noise sensitivity is a thing but cases are rare, according to the audiologists CNA Lifestyle spoke to.