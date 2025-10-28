Love ramen? Science says to cut down for the sake of your health
A new Japanese study associates frequent ramen consumption with higher risks of diabetes and hypertension. But dietitians say there’s still a way to enjoy your noodles more wisely.
If you’re a ramen lover, you might have slammed your bowl in annoyance after reading about a recent Japanese study linking your beloved noodles with diabetes and hypertension. More specifically, slurping down the dish three or more times a week might kill you.
At least I did. So even ramen (not the instant kind) is off the table now? What are we supposed to eat then? Gnaw on chopsticks and nibble on the coriander garnish?
But, truth be told, every time I pick up a char siew slice and see the fat drip into the glistening globules of oil in the bowl, a little, niggling voice in my head would ask: Is that going to clog the heart? I usually drown that question with spoonfuls of the umami broth made from hours of toiling and boiling. No MSG or salt there, right? Right?
Trust the Japanese to self-regulate. The survey was carried out not just in Japan but specifically in Yamagata, the country’s ramen capital – and home to such delights as ramen with a pho-like ambrosia spiced with paprika and basil.
In the survey by several universities in northeastern Yamagata, over 6,700 ramen-slurping participants aged 40 and above were followed for four and a half years. The average frequency was categorised into four groups: Less than once a month; one to three times a month; one to two times a week; and more than three times a week.
If you’re wondering how big of a ramen fan these participants are, about 47 per cent ate noodles one to three times a month, followed by 27 per cent who ordered it one to two times a week. In fact, “most of the Japanese population consumed noodles daily”, the researchers pointed out.
WHAT THE SURVEY FOUND
Frequent ramen eaters (they didn’t say how frequently) upped their mortality rate by about 1.5 times compared to those who indulged just once or twice a week. The lowest mortality risk was among, you've guessed it, the latter group. Basically, the more often the participants indulged in ramen, the higher their mortality risk.
But this is where it got interesting. Those who ate less than once a month were also found to have a slightly higher death risk. That association, said the researchers, might be people with existing health problems (the usual suspects such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease) were following the doctor’s order and were already cutting back on ramen.
Frequency was a significant factor among the younger male participants, who – in addition to eating ramen often – also tended to order large portions and along with that, consume more sodium. “It has been reported that a high percentage of sodium intake in young men comes from noodles,” wrote the researchers.
You know where this is going health-wise. A high sodium intake has been linked to gastric cancer and that was what the survey found: The increased risk of gastric cancer due to excessive salt intake is more pronounced in these men.
Japanese ramen eaters were also likely to pair their noodles with alcohol, making the salty and boozy combo a deadly one. Participants who ate ramen three or more times per week – and paired more than half of the broth with alcohol – had a high mortality risk, said the researchers.
WHAT DO LOCAL DIETITIANS SAY?
While this finding is important, it comes from an observational study, said Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s senior dietitian, Looi Bee Hong. “More research is needed to confirm whether ramen itself is the cause or if other lifestyle factors, such as overall diet, alcohol use, smoking, or portion size, are responsible. Further investigation will help clarify the true impact.”
Nevertheless, ramen is a popular Japanese dish in Singapore. “Most malls have at least one ramen shop offering both traditional and fusion styles,” observed Looi. “With ramen being widely available, it is likely a common choice for Singaporeans who eat out regularly. Frequent ramen consumption, especially when the broth is consumed, may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and gastric cancer due to its high sodium content.”
Before you say, you only eat ramen once in a while, think about how many “once in a while” you’ve had. “The older you are, the more compromised your organs are,” said Jaclyn Reutens from Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants. “You have reduced immunity and you could be stricken with existing lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes or cancer.
“The risk of dying from such diseases increases from the time you consistently make unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as eating poorly. We have to eat every day. Therefore, the quality of your diet is highly impactful on your health outcome.”
If you want to indulge, keep it to once or twice a month, suggested Reutens. Looi recommended balancing your bowl of ramen with lower-sodium, nutrient-dense choices over the week. "Those with high blood pressure or other heart issues should be especially cautious and consult their healthcare provider."
WHAT’S IN YOUR BOWL?
Let’s take the typical bowl of tonkotsu ramen for example: Yellow noodles, two char siew slices, two fish cake slices, half an onsen egg, and vegetables such as spinach, bamboo shoots, black fungus or bean sprouts.
They can all add up to 900 to 1,200 calories, depending on the broth’s richness, said Reutens. Your bowl will also contain 80g to 90g carbohydrates, 40g to 45g protein, 50g to 60g fat, and insignificant amounts of potassium and zinc. “Traditional ramen is laden with calories and fat with very little fibre, vitamins and minerals,” she said. “It’s worse when you imbibe while slurping your noodles. “There will be way too many calories from just one meal.”
If you, like me, have been weaned on a diet of Japanese shows romanticising the creation of ramen (hello, Tampopo) – and think that the robust flavours come from simmering pork bones for hours, you’ve got another thing coming.
The slow cooking part is accurate but guess where all the flavour and richness are coming from? Fat. “There’s also the addition of some soy sauce and salt,” said Reutens. “Tonkotsu ramen can contain shockingly, 2,000mg to 3,000mg of sodium. Given that our recommended daily intake for sodium is 2,000mg, you’re better off leaving half the broth behind.”
HOW CAN YOU CUSTOMISE A HEALTHIER RAMEN?
Here’s a breakdown from dietitians Looi and Reutens:
Broth: Low-sodium miso
Whenever possible, ask for a lighter or less-sodium version. As for the broth type, it’s a matter of picking your poison; shoyu and shio typically doesn’t use pork or animal bones (so less fat) but they contain soya sauce and salt (sodium alert!). “Shio’s sodium level can be much higher than tonkotsu broth’s,” said Reutens.
Both experts agree that miso broth is probably your best bet; it may even contain some probiotics from the fermented soybeans. “It is lower in fat and sodium than tonkotsu, shio and shoyu broths,” said Looi.
Just don’t finish the broth. If you must drink it, stop at half.
Noodles: Somen, soba or udon
The yellow ramen noodles are made with an alkaline salt called kansui or sodium bicarbonate to create that springy texture and colour. “While the sodium bicarbonate does contribute to the overall sodium levels, the main source of sodium still comes from the broth,” said Reutens.
For a quick comparison, soba is the lowest in fat and has more fibre, owing to the buckwheat used. Udon is the lowest in sodium, while somen is lower in calories, fat and sodium as compared to ramen noodles.
Toppings: Grilled chicken, an egg or seafood, and vegetables
No char siew, please. Also, say “no” to processed foods such as luncheon meat, fried toppings, and excessive sauces or chilli oil.
Instead, ask for lean protein such as grilled chicken, tofu, a boiled egg or seafood. Add fresh vegetables such as spinach, bean sprouts or carrot.
“I wouldn’t order extra corn, unless you are willing to spend more,” said Reutens. “You can get your fibre from a fruit after the meal. I would also skip the set meal that normally comes with gyoza. You don’t need the extra calories, sodium and fat.”