Love ramen? Science says to cut down for the sake of your health

If you’re a ramen lover, you might have slammed your bowl in annoyance after reading about a recent Japanese study linking your beloved noodles with diabetes and hypertension. More specifically, slurping down the dish three or more times a week might kill you.

At least I did. So even ramen (not the instant kind) is off the table now? What are we supposed to eat then? Gnaw on chopsticks and nibble on the coriander garnish?

But, truth be told, every time I pick up a char siew slice and see the fat drip into the glistening globules of oil in the bowl, a little, niggling voice in my head would ask: Is that going to clog the heart? I usually drown that question with spoonfuls of the umami broth made from hours of toiling and boiling. No MSG or salt there, right? Right?

Trust the Japanese to self-regulate. The survey was carried out not just in Japan but specifically in Yamagata, the country’s ramen capital – and home to such delights as ramen with a pho-like ambrosia spiced with paprika and basil.