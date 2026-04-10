Gym trainer Samuel Lim guided 2 visually-impaired athletes during recent Hyrox Singapore competition

Speaking about the physical toll, he said: “I’m definitely very ‘broken’ after two days of racing, plus I’m not very young anymore.”

“But I’m also overwhelmed with all the support and messages. Whether it’s for them or for me, it means a lot."

Lim tells 8days.sg his gym has been been working with visually impaired athletes since July 2025.

“We started from small, guided training sessions, and have gradually built more structured classes for race preparation,” he shares.

While this was Ng’s first Hyrox race competing in the Women’s Doubles, BK returned for his second, levelling up to the more demanding Men’s Doubles Pro category. “When I first suggested the November Hyrox to BK last year, he didn’t even know what it was. Now he says he’ll only do it if I’m his guide,” says Lim.

As for Ng, Lim intentionally chose to partner with her.

“I was looking for a female adaptive athlete for mixed doubles. It became more than a race, it was about showing what’s possible,” he says.

He trained with her for three weeks, focusing on key stations like the sandbag lunges and wall balls. No small feat given the weight involved.

Of course, no one was expecting a walk in the park and Lim tells us that during race day, there were many concerns that most would take for granted.

“I was concerned about people cutting in front of them, as that happens a lot in these sorts of races. For us who can see perfectly, it is fine. But for them, they can’t react. So I had to be, like, 200 per cent focused in terms of spatial awareness, looking up, the front and the back for them as well,” he explains.

To help them navigate during the runs, Lim used a resistance band so his partners could follow his movement.