Singaporeans’ eating habits explained: We’re fine with expired food and ignore nutrition labels

How well do you eat? No, we don’t mean how often you indulge in bubble tea, wagyu hotpot or the island’s most expensive nasi lemak – but rather, the quality of the nutrients you get from your food.

For all the access Singaporeans have to affordable hawker fare and world-class restaurants as well as our reputation as foodies (and might we add, three seasons of MasterChef Singapore that demonstrated Singaporeans can cook), we should be eating very well, right? Or at least know what to eat to be healthy, yes?

Maybe not. An online survey in May 2022 to assess Singaporeans’ nutrition literacy showed that although 76 per cent of the 1,000 respondents were diet-conscious during the pandemic, only 54 per cent thought that they were eating healthily most of the time.