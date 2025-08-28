Can TCM work alongside Western medicine? From pain relief to modern tech, here’s what to know

You've got to admit, more people in Singapore are turning to traditional Chinese medicine or TCM to feel better. And it's not only the aunties and uncles; one in five adult Singaporeans use TCM services every year, and nearly 40 per cent of these individuals choose to combine TCM and Western medicine, according to the 2022 National Population Health Survey.

And we aren’t only referring to the tuina and moxibustion (burning dried mugwort near or on specific acupoints to stimulate healing) services offered at TCM clinics and hospitals. Already, you can receive acupuncture, alongside conventional medical services, for your lower back and neck pain at National University Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH) and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. And the list could eventually grow.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been testing and evaluating 18 evidence-based TCM treatments in public hospitals since January 2025 as part of the TCM Integrative Sandbox Initiative. These include acupuncture for migraine, post-stroke rehabilitation and cancer-related care – particularly for chemotherapy-induced side effects and palliative care – as well as using Chinese medicine alongside conventional treatments for conditions such as gastrointestinal disorders and chronic pain.

More is also being done to integrate TCM into Healthier SG; by 2026, TCM practitioners can refer patients to general practitioners “for fully subsidised vaccinations and screenings and chronic disease management, while continuing with TCM care”, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.