Singapore's new wellness destination in 2030: Pools, water slides, saunas and tropical gardens at Marina South
The upcoming wellness development is set to open at Marina South in 2030 and will span more than 720,000 sq ft of gross floor area – about the size of nine football fields.
Wellness destination operator Therme Group marked the groundbreaking for the upcoming Therme Singapore facility on Friday (Jun 19). Set to open at Marina South in 2030, Therme Singapore is Asia's first large-scale integrated wellbeing destination. Therme Group also runs wellness destinations in Germany and Romania.
The seven-story attraction will span more than 720,000 sq ft of gross floor area – about the size of nine football fields.
Visitors can look forward to more than 20 pools and water bodies, both indoors and outdoors, as well as over 70 wellness treatment rooms.
Here, waterproof RFID wristbands will function as locker keys and cashless payment tools. There will also be a robotic locker system that's designed for convenience and to save space.
Therme Singapore will feature three zones: Play, Relax and Restore.
The Play zone will have family-oriented water attractions, including numerous pools, 18 water slides spanning more than 1.8km in total length and interactive play areas.
Those at the Relax zone can enjoy mineral pools, quiet water spaces, and amenities such as hydromassage beds and infrared therapy, along with botanical surroundings inspired by Southeast Asian landscapes.
Those who love saunas will want to head to the Restore zone, where they can also look forward to steam rooms, massage treatment spaces, and even cold plunge pools.
According to developers, Therme Singapore is designed to maintain a stable tropical indoor environment throughout the year, with indoor temperatures targeted at approximately 30 degrees Celsius, subject to thermal comfort studies.
Advanced environmental control systems will also regulate humidity, airflow and thermal comfort across indoor spaces.
Therme Singapore will also have more than 200,000 plants across over 200 species within the facility, including orchids and native Southeast Asian varieties. On the food front, there will be over 86,000 sq ft of F&B options, complemented by sea views.
A coastal park spanning almost 4 hectares will be created to connect Therme Singapore to Marina Barrage. This park will be home to over 350,000 plants with 200 plant species, including orchids, and more than 650 trees and palms.
Therme Singapore is projected to welcome approximately 2 million visitors annually at full capacity, with around half expected to be international visitors.
More details, including entry fees, will be announced at a later date.
"The scale, in a way, also allows us to make it accessible in terms of price point, affordability, so again we are bringing it down to a level where people can afford to come," said Mah Bow Tan, chairman of Therme Group Asia and Therme Singapore.
"We are catering from heartlanders, senior citizens all the way to the Gen Z, millennials working in Downtown," he told CNA Lifestyle in an interview ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony.
In a statement, Robert Hanea, founder and CEO of Therme Group, said: “Therme Group’s vision is to create a new form of social infrastructure, where wellbeing is accessible, joyful and integrated into everyday city life. Singapore’s commitment to long-term urban planning, innovation and world-class public spaces makes it a natural home for this vision.
“As our first destination in Asia, Therme Singapore will serve as a gateway for regional growth to develop partnerships, capabilities and models that can be scaled across Asia and beyond.”
“Therme Singapore has the potential to become one of Singapore’s most meaningful shared spaces, visited by millions over time and woven into the life of the city. To achieve this, it must be iconic and enduring, inclusive in its design, programming and experience, and shaped by the climate, culture and lifestyle of Singapore," said Mah.
“Beyond the visitor experience, Therme Singapore is also about people, creating jobs, developing new capabilities, and supporting Singapore’s tourism, hospitality and wellness sectors. Singapore is the ideal platform for Therme's growth in Asia."