Singapore's new wellness destination in 2030: Pools, water slides, saunas and tropical gardens at Marina South

Wellness destination operator Therme Group marked the groundbreaking for the upcoming Therme Singapore facility on Friday (Jun 19). Set to open at Marina South in 2030, Therme Singapore is Asia's first large-scale integrated wellbeing destination. Therme Group also runs wellness destinations in Germany and Romania.

The seven-story attraction will span more than 720,000 sq ft of gross floor area – about the size of nine football fields.

Visitors can look forward to more than 20 pools and water bodies, both indoors and outdoors, as well as over 70 wellness treatment rooms.

Here, waterproof RFID wristbands will function as locker keys and cashless payment tools. There will also be a robotic locker system that's designed for convenience and to save space.