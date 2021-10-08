How unhealthy can your favourite noodle dish get? We break down the facts

Everyone has his or her favourite noodle dish, whether it's bak chor me or mee siam, mee goreng or ramen. And that goes for noodle preferences, too, whether it's mee pok, bee hoon, ban mian or soba noodles.

Other than rice, noodles have to be the other most popular form of carbohydrates in this part of the world. But as much as we enjoy slurping them up, do we stop to think how they fare in the nutrition department?

Are some noodles healthier than others or are they all the same? Is opting for a soupy noodle dish really better than going for a dry one?

CNA Lifestyle finds out from the dietitians what you’re feeding your body each time you order noodles for breakfast, lunch or dinner – and tips on how to possibly eat healthier.