Fasting and nursing your baby: How Muslim mothers can breastfeed healthily during Ramadan

As Muslims approach the halfway mark of the holy month of Ramadan, many may have become accustomed to the daily fast, which requires them to refrain from food and drink from sunrise until sunset.

For some, however, fasting is not as straightforward as it seems. In particular, Muslim women who are breastfeeding may find fasting a considerable challenge, as they must balance the needs of their bodies and their baby’s need for adequate nutrition.

HOW FASTING AFFECTS THE BREASTFEEDING MOTHER AND HER BABY

“When a breastfeeding mother fasts over some time, the nutritional content of the mother’s blood is likely to reduce”, said Dr Mythili Pandi, a family physician and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

She explained that as water is crucial in breast milk production, abstinence from drinking throughout the day can cause a reduction in the amount of milk the body produces, while dehydration may lead to the mother feeling fatigued and exhausted.

Breast milk flow, which is dependent on how comfortable and relaxed a mother feels while nursing or expressing, is also impacted. “Due to hunger and thirst, fasting likely causes emotional distress, like the state of being ‘hangry’,” Dr Pandi explained. Feeling distressed can hinder milk flow.