Divorced and homeless, she rebuilt her life and created a community for women

Stories of puppy love and teenage sweethearts often get people a little starry-eyed, a little wistful. And if the romance ended in wedding bells and babies, that completes the fairy tale.

But for 40-year-old Christine Looi, things didn’t end in a happily-ever-after.

The youngest of three siblings from a broken home, Looi was a regular club-goer and a party animal in her teenage years.

She met her ex-husband in a dance club when she was 18. After three months, they became a couple but it was a love-hate relationship marked by frequent quarrels.

“In good times, we were virtually glued together. But we also had fierce fights where we would throw things at each other, screaming until our friends had to intervene,” said Looi, of the couple’s dating years.

She had fits of rage over what she perceived as his wandering eye, while he was irked by what he saw as signs of her jealousy and possessiveness, she said.

“We broke off a few times over those five to six years and dated other people, but we were always drawn back to each other. I don’t know if that was fate,” she said.

A TROUBLED UNION FROM THE START

They tied the knot when she was 25 and he, 23, spurred in part by the fact that many of their friends were settling down. And a month after they registered their marriage, she was pregnant.