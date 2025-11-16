Once refused a haircut and called ‘contagious’, she’s beating the stigma of vitiligo through powerlifting

Have you ever been turned away from something as ordinary as a haircut? This happened to Daphne Loo, 42, who has vitiligo – an autoimmune disorder that causes parts of her skin to lose pigmentation.

Recalling the incident, which happened six to seven years ago, Loo told CNA Women that upon noticing the white patches on her face and body, the hairstylist immediately asked: “Is it safe for us to touch you?”

Loo reassured her that it was – vitiligo is not contagious. But the hairstylist made a big show of putting on gloves to avoid direct contact with Loo’s skin.

Then, she saw the whitish and reddish patches on Loo’s scalp, and some flaking due to another non-contagious chronic inflammatory skin condition, scalp psoriasis.

The hairstylist recoiled. “You have a skin disease. I am not willing to cut your hair,” she told Loo.

Because of her skin condition, Loo has endured blatant stares, audible whispers, and unsolicited advice – but this was one of the worst experiences she had ever experienced. She felt hurt and insulted.

That said, looking different also became her strength, giving her the courage to go against the grain. She began competing in powerlifting in 2014, when few women participated in the sport, in part because it was considered unattractive for women to be bulky.