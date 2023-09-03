She got her master’s degree and raised four children, even as she battled a painful, incurable skin disease

Yuzlina Yaacob always knew she wanted a large family. At the age of 26, she got married, and a month later, became pregnant. Two months into her pregnancy, in October 2005, Yuzlina discovered she had generalised pustular psoriasis (GPP), a rare, incurable skin disease that’s also an autoimmune disorder.

Her generalised pustular psoriasis symptoms first appeared as painful pus-filled blisters on Yuzlina’s right thigh, covering an area 4cm in diameter. Then, another patch appeared on her right hand.

“It was the first year of my marriage, so I felt too shy and embarrassed to tell my husband. I locked the door of my room and tried to settle it myself,” said the Malaysian, who now lives in Kelantan.

They looked like pimples to Yuzlina, so she broke the pustules with a needle, releasing a foul-smelling pus. She then applied traditional Malay ointment over the area.

However, the pustules came back a few days later, and were bigger and more painful.

Yuzlina decided to tell her husband and she also sought treatment at a hospital in Johor Bahru, where she was living then.