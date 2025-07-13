At her mother-in-law’s bedside, dementia sparked an unexpected bond: 'I felt closer to her than before'

Whenever Teresa Teng’s ballad The Moon Represents My Heart plays, Fortuna Tan thinks of, not her husband, but her mother-in-law Wong Ngun Siew.

Wong died of pneumonia last year, at the age of 92. She had suffered from dementia for seven years. Tan accompanied her through the last four years of her life when she was bedridden after a stroke, assisting with feeding, bathing and diaper changes. They also spent hours listening to oldies together.

It was during those long quiet afternoons that Wong opened up to her daughter-in-law, sharing poignant memories of her childhood, marriage, struggles and hopes – many of which she may not have mentioned to her own children.

Through dementia’s trials, their relationship blossomed.

“I saw her in a different light and felt closer to her,” said the 53-year-old Tan. “That’s probably why I was willing to care for her till the end.”

WHEN STROKE STRUCK

Wong had six children, and lived with her youngest son at her own home. One of her daughters took care of her medical needs. In 2017, after being diagnosed with vascular dementia, she also began attending daycare.