Petite but packing a punch, she leads an elite police team that protects Singaporeans from violence

It was 11pm on a quiet night when Inspector Priscilla Lim received an urgent call. A man in Pasir Ris had allegedly threatened his neighbour with a knife. Police intel revealed that he was wanted for drug offences and other violent offences.

Insp Lim rushed to the scene with her team, but the man had already fled to one of the nearby HDB flats. Her team of four split into two and flanked the two staircases on each side of the building, combing it from the top.

When she and her partner heard shouting from the other side of the building, they ran towards it.

“We saw my teammates grabbing onto this guy who was dangling precariously off the ledge of the second floor of the building. He kept screaming for them to let him go and said he wanted to die,” she recalled. “I believe he was high on drugs. We finally managed to pull him up and arrest him.”