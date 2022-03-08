What does it take to be a female investigation officer in Singapore?

You could say her sentiments are perfectly understandable – when dealing with serious crimes such as murder, making swift decisions in every step of the investigation is expected. The fate of the accused, which for murder, is punishable by death.

CNA Women finds out what makes her tick, and how she came to solve the Geylang hotel murder case involving a Bangladeshi worker and his Indonesian maid girlfriend.

HAS DEALING WITH SERIOUS CRIMES LIKE MURDER CHANGED YOUR PERSPECTIVE ON LIFE?

When a serious crime, like murder, is committed, it’s not about who’s right, but who’s left behind. The perpetrator will have to face the consequences, and the deceased’s next of kin has to handle the grief of the passing.

As an investigation officer, I uncover the whole process, including the thought processes and decisions made by the perpetrators, which led to multiple tragedies and loss of lives. This makes me reflect more on my small and big decisions in life. Do I need to be angry over this matter? Can I do things in another way? Should I give up?

I’ve learnt to be more calm and collected in handling my emotions. I’ve also learnt to treasure my family and friends as life events can be unpredictable. We never know how much time we have left to spend with them.

THE GEYLANG HOTEL MURDER WAS YOUR FIRST MURDER CASE – TELL US MORE ABOUT THAT.

This was in December 2018 and it was two months after I joined SIS. I was very new and inexperienced compared to the other officers.

The case involved a female foreigner who was found dead at a hotel room in Geylang. She was found on the bed with strangulation around her neck.

Through ground inquiries and CCTV footage, we quickly established that a male foreigner was suspected to have caused her death. But he had left the scene and couldn’t be found.

WALK US THROUGH WHAT HAPPENED WHEN YOU ARRIVED AT THE MURDER SCENE.

If you ask me whether I was ready to investigate the case then, I would say I wasn’t. But regardless, I was there at the scene and I had to take charge of the situation.