'I am a cautious and angry feminist': AWARE’s new leader on why the fight for gender equality is not over

“Are you a feminist?”

This was the question that came up when I was interviewed to be the next executive director (ED) of the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE).

It was a question that I would venture only an organisation like AWARE – known for its women’s rights advocacy for many years – would ask of its candidates, and where the response would be weighed in all seriousness. It is a question that I believe should be asked of any prospective leader of AWARE.

Does being a single mother of four daughters, who has survived, nay, picked herself up from the ashes of an acrimonious and long-drawn-out divorce, make me a feminist?

Does setting up resources like a women’s employee resource group and a nursing room for lactating mothers at Shell Singapore in the early 2000s – when these were not commonplace – make me a feminist?

Does being a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practitioner, improving gender representation and workplace inclusion, make me a feminist?

To me, what’s more important isn’t whether I am a feminist or not. But the kind I should be.

I am both a cautious and angry feminist.

WHAT BEING A CAUTIOUS FEMINIST LOOKS LIKE

I am cautious because leading a feminist group makes me a lightning rod.

When I first considered the position of leading AWARE and continuing the advocacy work that has become its hallmark, I needed to consider the ramifications on my family. Unlike my predecessor, I have children – daughters aged 15, 17, 21, and 24 – who are still growing up in a system where patriarchy is alive and well.