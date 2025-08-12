What happens when she earns more than him? High-earning women get real about dating, money and relationships

There is no point skirting around the issue: Money plays a significant role in the foundation of a healthy relationship.

It is not about how much money you have. Money, or rather the process of earning it, brings other pertinent relationship topics into the spotlight – topics such as trust, communication, shared values and maturity.

“I have never been in a relationship where the man was more financially successful than I,” said Jo-anne Peng, a 46-year-old business development manager who earns a monthly salary of S$18,000.

“In each new relationship, I convinced myself that as long as I am financially comfortable and that the guy isn’t expecting me to give him money, it’s all good.”

Peng has never asked her partners how much they were earning, but she guesses it was 30 to 50 per cent less than her.

She told CNA Women that although this mentality meant she was never dependent on her partners, it also created a situation where she found it difficult to “be a woman”.

“Over time, I forgot how to bring my feminine self into the relationship. The practical matters took over, and I neglected my emotional needs. And always, the love would die,” said Peng.

Is Peng being dramatic? According to Aloysius Tay, principal psychologist at The Psychology Clinic, she is not.

“Jo-anne’s feelings are completely legitimate. She is expressing how others in similar circumstances would feel but stay silent about. When one partner carries most of the financial load, it can lead to emotional burnout because they are expected to take care of the home and meet the other person’s emotional needs.”