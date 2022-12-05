Women are more burnt out than men – here's why, and what to do if you're chronically overwhelmed

For example, with more women entering domains traditionally dominated by men, there is a tendency to believe that they need to do more to receive the same amount of recognition as the opposite sex, Jain suggested.

“To make a mark and to prove themselves, women often feel the pressure to outperform their male colleagues to be taken seriously.

“How often have women been asked how they balance work and kids? This question is never addressed to men,” said the 34-year-old.

The burden of caregiving also continues to predominantly fall on women – even if these women have full-time jobs, Jain pointed out.

“It makes it difficult to switch off. They feel like they’re just going and going and going, and that they have no choice but to keep on going,” she said.

In fact, even in the office, tasks of a caregiving nature are often assigned to women.

“Women may find that they disproportionately take on emotional labour or ‘invisible work’. For example, they’re the ones who are setting up the meeting room, organising a colleague’s birthday party or booking the restaurant for a team-bonding session.

“They end up doing all of this because these are the sorts of responsibilities that fall on our gender. The things you do at home, you end up doing in the office as well. Eventually, all this unpaid invisible work is going to take a toll,” said Jain.

Typically, women are less assertive than the opposite sex so they are frequently unable to just say “no, I don’t want to take on this additional work”, she added.

TAKING BACK CONTROL

In the years since the pandemic, many experts have come forth with books addressing burnout in women. Popular titles include Burnout: Solve Your Stress Cycle by Emily Nagoski and The Gifted by Daphne Michaels.

In the latter, US human potential expert Michaels notes that being overwhelmed means your life or work is overpowering you. To regain control, you need to clarify your intentions, set realistic expectations and focus on the next step.

CNA Women editor Penelope Chan surfaced these lessons in our Womankind episode, inviting the group to reflect on what we have done in this vein to help us overcome burnout.

Doing a values exercise – on the encouragement of my own therapist – has moved the needle the most in terms of my personal recovery.