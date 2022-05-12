Why you need a Lasting Power of Attorney and what happens when you don't have one

The famous Czech novelist Franz Kafka is widely attributed with the saying: “Better to have, and not need, than to need, and not have.”

While this statement could apply to any number of things, it seems particularly apt if you’re considering whether or not to make a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA).

As defined on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) website, the LPA is a legal document which allows a person who is at least 21 years of age (referred to as the ‘donor’) to voluntarily appoint one or more persons (the ‘donee’ or ‘donees’) to make decisions and act on his or her behalf if he or she loses mental capacity one day.

It says you can choose to grant a donee decision-making powers over personal welfare or property and affairs matters, or both. And if you have more than one donee, you’ll need to decide if they are to make decisions jointly, or if they can do so jointly as well as separately.

The government-created digital service, My Legacy, says personal welfare decisions would include living arrangements, medical care and daily care; while property and affairs matters cover actions like accessing the donor’s bank accounts to pay for his or her care, handling property and making investments.