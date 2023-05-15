When a baby arrives, it's not quite happily ever after, and other lessons a father learnt

They say the days following the birth of a child are among the toughest in a marriage. And so it proved for mine when my wife and I became first-time parents in end 2015.

Well, it’s hard enough for the obvious reasons: There’s a recuperating mother; a wrinkly human to keep alive; and the wad of unfamiliar things to attend to – from assembling diaper changing stations to figuring out how to work a swaddle.

But I had assumed the rough would be allayed by the smooth. That somehow long, hard days could be fixed with the two of us plopping on the sofa in the evening with an over-elaborate sushi cake, some zero per cent beer (not for me) and Netflix.

What I least expected was to find myself mired in some kind of almighty civil strife. Yet that’s what happened.

Handling a raft of new errands was manageable, but learning to understand a person who had just broken down her body to birth a child would be far trickier.

THE ROW-FILLED POSTPARTUM PHASE

Newly minted parents are almost always naive, especially after a fuss-free pregnancy but this row-filled postpartum phase came as a shock. And in hindsight, there were several things I could have done to mitigate the fallout.