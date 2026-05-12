‘They feel disconnected from who they used to be’: Why becoming a mother can affect a woman’s sense of self

When a woman becomes a mother, she becomes a completely different person in many ways – physically, emotionally and socially. This phase of becoming a mother is known as matrescence.

The term was coined in the 1970s by American medical anthropologist Dana Louise Raphael, who described it as “the time of mother-becoming”.

To put it simply, when a baby is born, a mother is born too. And while support is usually at hand in terms of looking after a child, women tend to be left to their own devices to deal with this big life change.

“Matrescence is often described as the motherhood equivalent of adolescence,” said Elle Cheng, a psychotherapist and matrescence coach in Singapore.

“It is the developmental phase where a woman undergoes a profound psychological, emotional and identity transformation as she moves from thinking about conception, through pregnancy and into motherhood.”

To help with this life transition, some women are getting guidance from a matrescence coach.

Sara Pantry is a matrescence practitioner in Singapore who founded Return Ready, a peer-to-peer mentorship programme designed to help women navigate the complexities of returning to work after parental leave.

Pantry describes matrescence coaching as a much softer, deeper process than traditional coaching, where it’s not about goals, performance or ‘what’s next’. Instead, it’s about slowing down, recentring and reconnecting with yourself so you can redefine who you are now in the present moment.