Mum-and-kids-only trips: Why it’s becoming a thing to travel without your husband

The first time I took my son Ayden on a trip without my husband, he was just six weeks old. We went on his first road trip to Genting Highlands, Malaysia, along with my parents, sisters and nieces all ready to lend a helping hand.

Over the next few years, my husband and I holidayed as a family. To Melbourne, Australia, where we went on a self-driving trip and attended the Day Out With Thomas festival to ride the Puffing Billy train; to Shanghai, China, to spend Christmas and New Year; and to Tokyo, Japan, where we visited Disneyland and onsens.

Forming a tag team with my husband made travelling with an active toddler much easier, of course. But when Ayden was four, I resumed our mum-and-son trips.