From doughnut pillows to silver nipple cups: A postpartum checklist that puts mum’s recovery first

You’ve gone to all the classes. The cot is set up. The drawers are filled with adorable little clothing. Everything looks ready for the bundle of joy you’ll soon be welcoming into your new home.

Except one thing: You’ve not prepared anything for yourself.

You know the analogy: You can’t help someone with their oxygen mask if you’ve not put on your own, so here’s a list of everything you might need to help you rest, recover and get rejuvenated in the early postpartum months.

BREAST CARE

Breastfeeding is one of the most “physically and mentally uncomfortable” aspects of new motherhood, studies have shown.